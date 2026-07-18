Full List: Gov Inuwa swears in 23 commissioners

Gov Yahaya of Gombe

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday, inaugurated 23 commissioners alongside newly-appointed Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries. He charged them to hit the ground running as his administration enters its final year in office.

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Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the International Conference Centre, on Saturday in Gombe, the governor also took a swipe at opposition political parties. He said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would not be distracted by what he described as their internal crises and political miscalculations.

“We will not engage them in their delusion. As a golden rule of strategy dictates, when you see your opponent making a mistake, do not alert them.

“We will watch them as they march towards political self-destruction,” Yahaya declared.

He maintained that his administration would continue to campaign on its record of achievements rather than engage in political attacks.

“Our administration will continue to campaign strictly on real issues, on what we have done, on our solid track record, and on the stark contrast between how we met Gombe State and how we are going to leave it across every facet of development,” he said.

The governor congratulated the new appointees, noting that by taking their oaths of office, they had accepted the responsibility of serving the people with integrity, diligence and accountability.

He also commended the Gombe State House of Assembly for the speedy screening and confirmation of the commissioner nominees, describing the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature over the past seven years as instrumental to the administration’s achievements.

Yahaya equally praised Permanent Secretaries for sustaining governance following the dissolution of the State Executive Council in April 2026, saying they ensured uninterrupted public service delivery during the transition period.

“Their steadfastness during this transition period is a testament to the resilience of the Gombe State Civil Service, and our administration is deeply grateful for your loyalty and commitment,” he stated.

Addressing the commissioners, the governor said they were carefully selected from across the state’s Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas based on competence and diversity, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He stressed that with less than a year left in the life of the administration, there would be no room for a learning curve.

“The expectations of our people are very high, and there is no time to waste. You must immediately commence the implementation of government policies and ensure that the dividends of good governance reach every community,” he said.

He tasked the Special Advisers with providing strategic policy direction, innovative ideas and expert counsel capable of accelerating the implementation of government programmes, while urging the Permanent Secretaries to maintain professionalism, fiscal discipline and administrative efficiency.

According to him, the approaching election season demands greater commitment from public officials, insisting that the administration’s performance would remain its strongest campaign asset.

“You have less than one year to make your mark. There is absolutely no time for institutional orientation. You must hit the ground running immediately,” the governor warned.

Yahaya said his administration had transformed infrastructure, public services and socio-economic development across the state’s 240 wards over the past seven years, arguing that the opposition had been left without a convincing alternative agenda.

He further warned the new appointees against corruption, abuse of office and indiscipline, describing public office as a sacred trust that must be exercised solely in the interest of the people.

“This administration will not condone indiscipline, corruption or any act capable of tarnishing the hard-earned image of our government. You are servants of the people of Gombe State,” he said.

The governor also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to support the new officials in delivering the administration’s development agenda.

He urged all stakeholders to work together in the interest of the state, saying, “We must learn from the mistakes of the past, work together as a cohesive team and act as partners rather than rivals.”

The newly inaugurated commissioners and their portfolios are:

Abdulkadir Mohammed Waziri – Agriculture and Food Security

Micah Sunday Hamman – Budget and Economic Planning

Prof. Aishatu Umaru Maigari – Education

Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga – Energy and Mineral Resources

Yusuf K. Jalingo – Environment and Forest Resources

Muhammad Gambo Magaji – Finance and Economic Development

Prof. Danladi Adamu Bojude – Health

Mohammed Saidu Mohammed – Housing and Urban Development

Aishatu Mohammed Bose Ahmed – Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Moses Kyari Bolda – Information, Strategy and Culture

Adamu Dishi Kupto – Internal Security and Home Affairs, and

Zubairu Muhammad Umar – Justice.

Others are:

Ibrahim Shehu Turaki – Lands and Physical Planning

Salihu Baba Alkali – Livestock Development

Sani Ahmad Haruna – Local Government and Community Development

L.D. Faruk – Rural Development and Cooperatives

Dr. Habu Dahiru – Science, Technology and Innovation

Shehu Yerima Abdullahi – Special Duties and Regional Integration

Nasir Mohammed Aliyu – Trade, Industry and Tourism

Engr. Bala Adams – Water Resources

Dr. Bertha Danja – Women Affairs and Social Development

Dr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu – Works and Infrastructure and

Yusuf Abdu Kwadon – Youth and Sports Development.