I am sure you must have heard the phrase “Failure is actually a blessing in disguise for the beginning of the next chapter of your life” thousands of times, but the story I have for you today is going to redefine the meaning of this phrase.

Every problem in your life will teach you something, and this was actually the case with Ashley Massengill.

Ashley is a young Entrepreneur who has redefined the online coaching world with her inspiring journey that starts from being evicted out of her house for non-payment to making $1 Million in the first 40 mins of her launching her online course.

Yes, you read that right! Ashley has created a new record and was covered by Stripe and Teachable(one of the biggest course creation platforms in the world).

If you also dream of doing something similar in life, I am sure you are going to love what I am about to share.

Let’s start from the very beginning

To give you an idea of Ashley, first of all, I would like to share that she is not an industry veteran with decades of experience but used to be a normal everyday girl back in 2012-13.

In fact, she was evicted out of her house in 2013 and even had her car repossessed. She was financially at the lowest in her life, but that was not the case with her spiritually. She realized that there was definitely a better way of living, and her faith in herself and God helped her turn her life around completely.

To give you a better sense of the situation, I would like to quote her own words that she shared on Facebook, “I remember being evicted in 2013. Having my car repossessed. Then overdrafting my account just to launch my business!!! And now I’m making more money than some NFL players. To God Be The Glory!!!”

The story after 2013

She worked herself up and brought balance to her life after 2013. She worked in a full-time role and, eventually in 2017, started with her Entrepreneurship journey just on the basis of faith.

She just used her present knowledge and even to her surprise, made $9,950 without any experience, mentors, coaches, business loans, or partnerships with influencers, etc.

This was when she realized and imagined the scale of what she could achieve if she did not have the distractions of her full-time job.

Leaving her job and growing with business coaches

In her first month itself, Ashley left her job and started giving her 100% to her business ventures. The turning point in her life came with the introduction of her first business coach.

She currently has several business coaches, and they taught her the right way of Entrepreneurship, which is focusing on your strengths and outsourcing your weaknesses.

This and numerous other lessons helped her launch her course DigitalCourseRecipe.com in which she helps budding Entrepreneurs build a healthy stream of income by creating, launching, and marketing their skills with value-driven courses online.

From almost no source of income to 7+ sources of income

One of the best things about Ashley that I can see is her consistency. Even when I scanned her social media profiles, she posted the same level and type of content in 2017 as today, and the difference is just in the number of likes and comments.

Her strategy of displaying social proof in the form of income slips of each of her students has worked wonders in helping her win the trust of her audience.

She now generates millions collectively through income from her digital course, book sales, credit repair, franchise, and 10+ affiliate partnerships!

Her philanthropic side

Ashley has donated over $1 million in the last 4 ½ years of being in the business world. She has helped numerous single moms get out of homeless shelters and done car giveaways for Mother’s Day, among many other of her philanthropic activities.

In Ashley’s words. “This is just a start,” and I am sure she is going to break many other records in the future.

I hope this story motivates you to achieve your goals and have faith in what God has in plan for you!