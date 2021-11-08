Eddie Howe

By Emmanuel Okogba

Eddie Howe who has been without a coaching job since he left AFC Bournemouth in early 2020 has been handed the task of helping Newcastle United escape relegation.

Howe, 43, replaces Steve Bruce who could not manage to record a win this season before he got the sack – a winless run that leaves Newcastle swimming deep in relegation waters.

With the £300m acquisition by a Saudi-led consortium, the Magpies hope to bring in new players to strengethen its squad and compete in the upper part of the league table.

“It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.” Howe told the club website after he was unveiled

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

Howe’s last stint in English top flight football ended in relegation for the side he managed – AFC Bournemouth.

