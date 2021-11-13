.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commander of a Nigerian Army Special Forces team, a Brigadier-General has been reportedly shot dead in an ambush by terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

Sources from the frontlines said four other soldiers were reportedly killed in the incident which occurred at Bulguma, a few kilometres from Askira town in Askira Uba Local Government Area.

Sources said troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, had mobilised to provide reinforcement in Askira, which was under attack.

The troops were however ambushed while on their way to provide support for the soldiers battling the insurgents.

Reports said ISWAP fighters stormed the town in a large convoy of gun trucks.

A local guard had said they stormed a military base and engaged soldiers in gunfire.

“It’s a sad day for us at the theatre of war; we lost Brigadier Commander (names withheld). The Brigadier General and soldiers who were on their way to support our troops at Askira were ambushed and shot dead by ISWAP fighters. We are sad,” a security source said.

The source added that fighters jets have bombarded the deadly groups but the details are not available.

The attack happened hours after National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said the splintering of the Boko Haram terrorist group into ISWAP was affecting the fight against terrorism.

