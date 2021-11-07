.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has started collating the results from the local government areas of the state after Saturday’s election.

Out of the 11 local government areas so far declared, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has won 10, while the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has won one.

The local government areas won by Soludo are Dunukofia, Awka South, Oyi, Ayamelum, Anaocha, Anambra East, Idemili South, Onitsha South and Njikoka.

The local government won by Ubah is his Nnewi North.

There were some upsets in the election. For instance, the former governor of the state and vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi lost his Anaocha local government to APGA.

The chairman of the PDP campaign council, Senator Uche Ekwunife also lost to APGA in her Anaocha local government.

Similarly, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige of APC lost his Idemili South local government to APGA, just as the deputy governor of the state, Dr Nkem Okeke who defected to APC before the election lost his Njikoka local government area to APGA.

Meanwhile, INEC has gone on break to return later in the day to continue with the declaration of the results