Seasoned America based actress, Oghenekaro Itene, has said that Rita Dominic is one of the reason she is an actress . She said this in an Instagram live chat with Rita Dominic where she said it was the best day of her life.

Itene who was wowed when Rita Dominic said to her ‘I like your smile, you have a very wide smile’ immediately told Rita that she copies her a lot. Her words; “I copy you a lot, I make your style of hair, I love you so much and i have been watching your movies since i was in High School.

“I use to have your pictures all over my walls and i said to myself one day i will be like you”.

Rita Dominic who was tickled to hear all the amazing things Itene said about her immediately opined that she has touched so many lives without realising that people draw inspirations from the job she does. Itene who suddenly bursted into tears told Rita Dominic that she can’t wait to see her in person.

“I can’t wait to see you i will host you” Itene said as Rita Dominic told her she will visit the United States of America soon.

Itene who watched Rita Dominic’s star-studded new film, ‘La Femme Anjola’ with some of her friends sees Rita Dominic as one of her biggest inspiration.

The buzzy crime thriller, directed by Mildred Okwo and starring Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey in lead roles was co-produced by veteran Nollywood actress and producer, Rita Dominic.

‘La Femme Anjola’, which is from the stables of ‘The Audrey Silva Company Limited was shot in locations in Lagos, Nigeria, and Cape Town (South Africa).

According to the producer, It is expected to be a landmark one. The producer posited that ‘La Femme Anjola’ will become the highest-profile Nollywood film to explore distribution and exhibition opportunities outside of the mainstream avenues currently existing.

The long-awaited thriller, which borrows heavily from the film noir elements of Hollywood’s golden age, has been at least five years in the making.

Oghenekaro Itene is a Nigerian top actress currently based in America, she has featured in some Hollywood films, she is also a brand ambassador to many products in America. She is a philanthropist, and a very inspirational person.

Owing to Rita’s emotions when Itene was sited in tears, fans are desperately waiting to see both of them feature in the same movie soonest.