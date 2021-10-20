By Cynthia Alo

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, is set to drive up the country’s position under the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, objectives in terms of quality of goods manufactured in Nigeria and those imported into the country.

It however, called for collaboration of all stakeholders in the economy to achieve the goals.

Commenting at the backdrop of the activities marking the 2021 World Standards Day in Nigeria, the SON Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, stated that his organisation has been in the forefront of domesticating international Standards for use in the country by working with relevant stakeholders to adopt them as National Standards, as well as providing training and certification services for organisations and individuals in the last fifty years.

This, according to him, helps to address the attainment of the objectives of the seventeen SDGs in Nigeria.

Salim disclosed that his organisation would undertake road shows in Lagos and Abuja as well as conduct a sensitization workshop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the Country to propagate the message of the 2021 World Standards Day within the month of October.

He enjoined all Nigerians to support SON in the propagation and implementation of Standards for the benefit of the Nation and its people through participation in standardisation activities, provision of information on suspected substandard products and demand for quality at all times in purchase decisions.

The cooperation of many public and private partners and the use of all available tools, including international standards and conformity assessment are some of the requirements for attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs) aimed at addressing social imbalances, develop a sustainable economy, and slow the rate of climate change.

In a statement to mark the 2021 World Standards Day, Salim stated that these objectives of the SDGs are highly ambitious but attainable.

He enjoined stakeholders around the country to join the three international standardisation bodies, IEC, ISO and ITU as well as the SON as an affiliate on a mission that affirms the importance of the seventeen SDGs to build back better, stressing that standards are more relevant than ever in this pursuit.