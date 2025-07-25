Nigeria, UK govts upscale capacity building on trade, standards

…we want SMEs to attain int’l standards in production, exports – Dr Mukoro

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – NIGERIA and United Kingdom, UK, Governments, Thursday, upscaled capacity building on trade and global export standards.

This was during the launch of the Standards Partnership Programme to enhance trade and boost sustainable and inclusive growth through the use of international standards, the theme, ‘Enhancing Nigeria’s Quality Infrastructure – Boosting Trade’, in Abuja organized by the British Standard Institution, BSI, in collaboration with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, FCDO.

The event had both private and public sector organisations in attendance including the National Quality Policy and quality infrastructure, Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Nigeria National Accreditation System, NiNAS, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, NILEST, Cobblers and Leather Artisans Association of Nigeria, CALAAN, and media.

The Director, Knowledge Services, BSI, Richard Taylor, said the programme will boost Nigeria’s private sector, and said the impact on the Nigerian sector will be enormous.

The programme was officially launched in 2023, in 11 countries and island regions including Nigeria, basically aims to increase the use of international standards to foster innovation and increase trade; facilitate inclusive and sustainable growth of supply chains in the target economies and also improve export potential, increasing the volume of products and services that meet international standards.

Taylor said: “The programme will support private sector enterprises in Nigeria to enhance trade, unlock new market opportunities and improve product competitiveness.

*We look forward to welcoming stakeholders to the event and continuing to collaborate on all planned activity for this year, to create impact and drive progress across Nigeria.”

Trade Market Access Lead, FCDO, Simeon Umukoro on the sidelines of the event said the UK Government is keen about boosting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, in terms of meeting the global standards in the export market, particularly, for the UK market.

“We are delighted to collaborate with BSI, the National Quality Council and other key stakeholders in Nigeria through the Standards Partnership to establish a robust quality infrastructure, focusing on improving standardisation and aligning with global best practices, to enhance trade efficiency.

“The UK government is quite interested in working with Nigeria, especially on the trade front, to help promote trade across both markets.

“Nigeria, as we know, are quite a great partner when it comes to presence in the United Kingdom. And what we are looking to do is indeed promote more trading relationships to explore prosperity, mutual prosperity for our economies.

“By continuing this work, we can boost Nigeria’s export capacity and further position Nigeria as a key player in the global marketplace.

“The Standards Partnership is focused not only on large-scale industries, it’s also focused on SMEs.

“The thinking here is to provide support, technical support, for SMEs to be able to leverage and gain access to international markets, of course, primary focus is on the UK market and how we can support such SMEs to utilize the developing country trading scheme that the UK rolled out a couple of years ago. This particular scheme provides almost zero tariff to Nigeria’s export into the UK market.

“This Standards Partnership is to enhance and support Nigeria’s SMEs to be able to meet with the required international standards to utilize that particular developing country trading scheme, zero tariff, that covers over 3,500 commodities.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the UK’s acceptance of commodities from Nigeria, he said UK embraces commodities from Nigeria, “For us, what we are looking to do is support and help Nigerian SMEs indeed meet with the requirements. In years past there have been stories about rejection of Nigeria’s commodities into the EU at that time.

“The UK Government through the Standards Partnership Programme, seeks to help meet the issues and challenges faced by Nigerian SMEs looking to export into foreign markets.”

He also added that UK is committed to addressing soft infrastructure, to fill the gaps in export trade, and as well boost capacity of regulatory agencies.

“This is where the Standards Partnership work comes to bear, to help improve on Nigeria’s national quality infrastructure, enhance the ability of the standards body in Nigeria called SON, provide support and technical support for Nigeria’s accreditation body called NiNAS, and also support conformity assessment bodies that provide testing, inspection, and indeed certification of such commodities”, he added.

Also, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, National Quality Council, NQC, Osita Aboloma, commended the British Government’s commitment and support to ensure the programme gets to various players along the value chain.

According to Aboloma, “The whole idea is about getting businesses to know what is required in the quality infrastructure space and getting the quality infrastructure actors to know how to support businesses actively using international standards. The whole effort is focused on Nigeria-UK business partnership, importing and exporting seamlessly, and I must say, so far so good.

“The National Quality Council is a coordinating body on issues relating to quality in every sector of the economy. Our job is to ensure that each of the quality infrastructure institutions both in the public and private can be more sustainable and more efficient in what they do.”

The Lead Project Manager, BSI, Riccardo Benvenuti, on the sidelines of the event acknowledged that Nigeria has enormous potential in the international business space, and also noted that the government has stepped ahead to approve the nation’s National Quality Policy, so we are supporting the National Quality Council, SON, NiNAS and other institutions in implementing the National Quality Policy

“We are doing this, working with international standards and working with the implementation of the National Quality Policy. Nigeria has really big potentials and advantage with already approved National Quality Policy, so we are supporting the National Quality Council, SON, NIiNAS and other institutions in implementing the National Quality Policy.

“This will give Nigerian business the opportunity to be able to compete with international markets and unlock opportunities to trade and compete with international competitors.”

He also explained that, “We are not only talking about exporting, but also talking about the safety for consumers in Nigeria.

“Part of the programme will be focusing on leather, cashew, tea and coffee. We will start working from those sectors as a pilot and to see the gaps in the quality infrastructure. Whether they need more training on metrology, training on accreditation and what they actually need to work with the private sector, to educate and support them to export to international markets.”

Also, the Director General, DG, Nigerian National Accreditation System, NiNAS, Dr Celestine Okanya, expressed optimism that the partnership programme will definitely impact the volume of Nigeria’s export in the UK market.

“Peer evaluation is a system where all the accreditation bodies in the world, sends representatives to come and evaluate what Nigeria does in terms of our accreditation system. After that evaluation, and they find it equivalent to the one of America, UK, South Africa and others, then whatever certificate we issue here will be accepted by all the member countries without need for any retesting or inspection and all that. So before this programme, we were not there yet.

“But because of this programme, it provided us the opportunity to conduct the necessary need assessment, necessary audits for our gaps, and then those gaps, they found, they closed it.

“They got us resources, funds and experts to close the gap, and now the peer evaluation has been done.

“So I think it’s big news for Nigeria coming very soon because our rejects were happening when we didn’t have that peer evaluation. So things are changing”, he added.

Meanwhile, according to him, rejections of Nigeria’s commodities has reduced because of the impact of the capacity building programme, adding that Nigeria becoming an Mutual Recognition Arrangement, MRA, member will reduce the need for even testing of our products abroad.

He also disclosed that, “the Standards Partnership programme is an integral part of the UK Government’s Centre of Expertise, CoE, for Economic Development and Trade, meeting the approach of using international standards as tools to support trade objectives and helping to build resilient supply chains. The UK Government has committed £3 million of funding to this programme globally.”