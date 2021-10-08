Sex Video: I would put it out myself than pay blackmailer — Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats songbird, Tiwa Savage, has said someone was blackmailing her over a sex tape that accidentally went public.

But, Tiwa said, she would rather make the video public herself than pay.

Tiwa Savage made the revelation in an interview with Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 radio in New York, USA.

According to singer, her current boyfriend had accidentally put it on Snapchat, but immediately deleted same. Obviously, not before someone got a copy.

Savage, 41, told Power 105.1: “I am not going to call it a sex tape, but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now.

“Why now, when the music is so good and I don’t want this to overshadow what’s going on.”

She said she won’t fall for blackmail over “something that is natural”, adding “I am that crazy I could put it out myself — you are not making any money off me.”

Although she gave off a calm mien during the chat, she said she was worried about her fans, family, friends and son.

On her son, she said: “I am going to talk to him and for me it is even later on when he’s about 15 and someone is trying to be rude to him.

“I just have to brace him up,” she said.

