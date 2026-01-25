I trust people easily — Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has spoken candidly about her personal struggles with trust, boundaries, and friendships, revealing a more vulnerable side of her life during an interview with content creator Korty.

The award-winning singer admitted that being naturally open has often worked against her.

“I trust people easily. I am very trusting in my home; I am very open. I am an open book,” she said.

Tiwa explained that her openness extends even to her private spaces, noting that she rarely hesitates to accommodate people she considers friends.

“I could be in my hotel, and if you are my friend and you want to stay over, you are welcome. That is how open I am,” she added.

However, the singer acknowledged that this level of trust has come at a cost, prompting her to rethink how she relates with people.

“I am too trusting, maybe. I am learning about boundaries. Once you start setting boundaries, you lose people,” she said.

According to Tiwa, setting boundaries has become especially important for her as a mother.

“I am learning how important it is to set boundaries for the safety of my son as well,” she stated.

The singer also revealed that she has rarely experienced solitude, sharing that she only recently took her first solo vacation.

“I have never really been by myself anywhere in my life. The first time I went on vacation by myself was this year. I went to the Maldives alone—no team,” she disclosed.

Reflecting on friendships, Tiwa Savage admitted that her life and career have led to significant personal losses.

“I have lost many friends. Maybe I have missed weddings,” she said.

Despite this, she emphasized that the friendships she has managed to keep are deeply rooted and long-standing.

“I don’t have many friends, but the ones I do have, I have been friends with for over twenty years.”