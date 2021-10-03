The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has recovered one unmarked Bajaj motorcycle from a bush path at Ora Ayegbami, Obbo-lle, in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

Afolabi said that the motorcycle might had been stolen from somewhere or used to perpetrate criminal act, before it was eventually abandoned.

“On October 2, at about 08:20 a.m., our officers from Araromi-Opin-Ekiti Division were on a routine patrol, when they were alerted on seeing an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, at Ora Ayegbami, Obbo-lle axis.

“The NSCDC officers searched the entire surroundings where the motorcycle was parked, but nobody was found and it was taken to our Divisional Office at Araromi-Opin-Ekiti for further investigations,” he said.

The spokesman called on anybody looking for a missing motorcycle, within the state, to visit NSCDC with details and valid proof of ownership.

Vanguard News Nigeria