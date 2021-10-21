Lagos Trade Fair complex

By Yinka Kolawole

In its quest to create more Pvalue for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Lagos State, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, is set to hold the 5th edition of the Annual Lagos NASSI MSME Trade Fair.

The Fair with the theme, “Role of Technology in the Success of MSMEs in the New Normal”, is scheduled to hold from 25th to 31st October 2021 at Adeyemi Bero Hall, near Shoprite, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a chat with Vanguard, a former Chairman, NASSI Lagos, Mr. S.T. Kuti-George, said that the goal of the Fair is to promote Made-in-Nigeria products like shoes, clothes, food and beverages, building materials, home appliances, motor parts, techs, etc.

He added, “There will be side attractions such as NIN registration, LASRA registration, free general medical check-up, vocational training, and raffle draws.”

Kuti-George said the objectives of the association are to exchange ideas and techniques on issues relevant to the development of small scale industries, and to establish contact with government, institutions and other non-governmental organizations.

NASSI was founded in 1978 as a non-profit organization, with membership cutting across those in manufacturing, processing, mining and service industries and whose capital investment fall within the definition of small scale industry as may be reviewed from time to time by government.

The association has a national secretariat, four zonal offices and branches in all the states of the federation and Abuja.