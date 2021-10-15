By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State, Friday said that Mr. Magnus Eziokwu who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, last weekend at a ceremony in Asaba, Delta State had since been relieved of the position of the state youth leader following his appointment as a senior special assistant to Governor Willie Obiano.

The state chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi, while addressing reporters in Awka said the clarification became necessary because Eziokwu claimed at the time of his defection that he was the state youth leader of APGA.

Obi said: “Ordinarily we should not have bothered ourselves with such news except that we want to put the records straight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Magnus Eziokwu, while still serving as the state youth leader of APGA, went behind and secured appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to the governor, which is contrary to Article 25 of APGA Constitution 2019.

“Consequently, the party wrote to him when it got wind of his appointment demanding for his automatic resignation and when he failed to do so, his deputy Mr. Chike Odoji took over from him in an acting capacity and in accordance with APGA Constitution.

“This has been the position since May 2021. It is therefore mischievous of him to still hold himself out to the PDP who bought him, as the state youth leader of APGA, knowing fully well that he was no longer in that position.

“We have no problems with him leaving the party if he so wished, but he should not deceive the public into believing that he was still our state youth leader as at the time he decamped to PDP”.

The state secretary of APGA, Mr. Tony Ifeanya corroborated the chairman’s statement and made available a letter he addressed to the former youth leader dated May 14, 2021.

Ifeanya’s letter Reference APGA/AN/20/043 read: “It is to the utmost surprise of the party that despite the public notice dated 29th .August, 2017 to all party office holders in Anambra State against holding of political appointment from government at the same time and which is contrary to Article 25 of APGA Constitution 2019, you are violated the said section of APGA Constitution by holding appointments in this APGA Government of Anambra State as a Senior Special Assistant.

“You are therefore by this letter advised to honourably resign your office as state youth leader of the party forthwith. “Infact, it is deemed according to our Constitution that you resigned on the 1st day of September, 2020 when you took up this government appointment as SSA”.

Vanguard News Nigeria