2027: Emulate Brazil, vote Labour – LP tells Nigerians

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party, LP, has asked Nigerians to emulate Brazil and vote for its candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The party said this while congratulating President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on his re-election for an unprecedented fourth term as president.

Lula, a leftist and social democrat, won Brazil’s presidential election to return as leader of South America’s most populous country and largest economy.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, in Abuja, on Friday, the Labour Party said Lula and his party, the Workers’ Party (PT), share ideological similarities with the LP.

Asogwa said, “Our shared beliefs and political philosophy, firmly rooted in social democracy, have continued to bring our paths together in many respects.”

According to him, Lula’s victory aptly demonstrates the confidence reposed in his leadership and political party by the Brazilian people, who have once again given a mandate to a government whose ideological foundation is firmly rooted in social democracy.

Asogwa noted that as Nigeria prepares for the coming general elections, the party wishes to use the opportunity to encourage Nigerians to draw inspiration from the Brazilian experience by supporting Labour Party candidates across all elective positions.

He cited Abia State as proof that the Labour Party can deliver.

“Through the transformational leadership being provided in Abia State under Governor Alex Otti, the Labour Party has demonstrated its capacity, commitment and understanding of the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

According to him, the party’s political heritage, firmly rooted in social democracy, offers Nigeria an opportunity to pursue a governance philosophy that prioritises the welfare of the people, social justice, economic inclusion and equitable development.

“We firmly believe that Nigeria stands to gain immensely from having the Labour Party provide leadership across all tiers of government, including the presidency,” Asogwa stated.

He urged the electorate to remain confident in the Labour Party and its vision for a better Nigeria.

“The Brazilian experience has demonstrated the power of the people to shape their political destiny through the ballot. The same is possible in Nigeria, because people power is greater than political power,” he added.