“Zero-capital business” is a loose description. Mobile data, transport, electricity, and time all cost money, and no national dataset shows how many Nigerian firms literally started from nothing. The clearer trend is different: more young people are trying to make a first sale before taking a loan, renting a shop, or filling a storeroom. Moniepoint’s 2025 informal-economy report found that 38% of operators went into business because they could not find work, while its earlier research put 57.7% of informal-business owners below age 34.

Credit Is Still an Expensive First Step

The Central Bank of Nigeria cut its Monetary Policy Rate to 23% in September 2026 after leaving it at 26.5% in July. That rate is not the same as the borrowing cost a small trader sees at street level, but it still shapes credit conditions across the system. At the same time, 79% of informal businesses surveyed by Moniepoint said their operating costs had risen over the previous year. For a first-time founder, taking on debt before finding customers can be a rough way to begin.

Sell Something Before Buying Something

Service work has changed the order in which money gets spent. A video editor, developer, designer, or social-media manager can land a project before paying for inventory, and Nigeria’s 3MTT program has been training people in software development, product design, data analysis, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. In October 2025, the 3MTT–NJFP Placement Initiative began linking trained talent with employers at no recruitment or onboarding cost to participating firms. Skills can now be tested in the market before the business has much of a balance sheet.

One Phone Can Handle the First Customer

For many young founders, the first storefront is a chat thread. Orders come in on WhatsApp, product photos sit on Instagram, and a bank transfer can close the deal before anyone pays for shelves, rent, or a cashier’s desk. Moniepoint found that cash still dominates many customer purchases, but 48% of informal-business owners said they preferred transfers when paying other businesses. The same habit of doing more on one device shows up in consumer platforms too: an adult using Melbet can move between sports markets and casino products on a phone instead of going to a betting shop, though any personal play still belongs in a separate entertainment bankroll, not in business cash.

Pre-Orders Let Demand Speak First

A lot of young sellers now ask the market a question before they spend real money on stock. A fashion seller can collect deposits before buying fabric, and a food vendor can cook against booked deliveries instead of guessing how many walk-in customers might appear. That caution fits the numbers: Moniepoint’s 2025 survey found that 44% of informal businesses reported daily revenue below ₦20,000. The same study said 42% could survive only one month or less with no income, which makes unsold inventory more than a minor mistake.

Registration Can Wait Until the Idea Has Legs

Corporate Affairs Commission business-name registration is now handled fully online, and an individual proprietor can complete the process without hiring a lawyer, accountant, or chartered secretary. In September 2025, the federal government also launched free registration for 250,000 MSMEs. From April 1, 2026, the CAC added AI service charges of ₦200 for name reservation and ₦500 for business-name registration, on top of the normal filing fees. That still gives a small operator room to test whether the idea works before piling on every formal cost at once.

The App Model Shows How Much Infrastructure Became Software

The official MelBet APK guide lists pre-match and live betting, streaming, slots, live casino, and Fast Games inside one Android app. A small business can borrow the same basic logic even in a completely different field: customer messaging, payments, invoices, marketing, and support can all sit on one handset. The phone does not make the business free, and it cannot replace stock, equipment, or staff once the operation grows. What it does is delay some costs until revenue actually arrives.

Growth Eventually Brings the Capital Question Back

Bootstrapping works best in services, agency work, reselling, and businesses where customers can pay before the largest expenses land. Manufacturing, logistics, and food processing eventually need equipment, working capital, or employees, and those demands rarely stay inside personal savings for long. Moniepoint said it disbursed more than $700 million to over 71,000 Nigerian MSMEs in 2025, which shows that credit still matters once a business starts scaling. For many young founders, the sequence has changed: prove that someone will pay first, then decide how much outside money the business really needs.