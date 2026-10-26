Prado SUVs: Social media agog over Dayo Israel’s gifts to APC youth leaders

Dayo Israel, APC National Youth leader

By Efe Onodjae

Social media has been awash with reactions following the display of brand-new Toyota Prado SUVs by the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, for selected youth leaders of the party.

Israel, in a post on X on Sunday, said the 2026 Prado SUVs were presented to support the beneficiaries’ election mobilisation activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also expressed appreciation to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her support for the party’s youth structure.

However, the announcement, accompanied by a video showing seven vehicles, sparked criticism from Nigerians, with many questioning the timing of the gesture amid the economic hardship confronting citizens.

Some users also questioned the source of funding for the vehicles, while others compared the expenditure with the challenges facing the country’s healthcare sector and security personnel.

An X user, @HarmlessHQ, criticised the development, linking it to the economic difficulties facing Nigerians.

“Yesterday in Kaduna, Tinubu was blaming the opposition for the hunger and hardship in the country. Today, Dayo Israel, APC youth leader is casually dashing out 2026 Prado SUV to his fellow youth leaders,” the user wrote.

Similarly, @RealAdeshina questioned the source of the funds used to acquire the vehicles, raising concerns about the state of healthcare facilities in the country.

“Most hospitals in Nigeria don’t have MRI machines, yet Dayo Israel, a national youth leader of the APC, can buy seven 2026 Prados for his friends? Where did he get the money?” the user queried.

Another X user, @Unkleayo, expressed outrage over the reported cost of the vehicles, questioning the priorities behind the presentation.

“This is what you bastards are doing with our commonwealth,” the user wrote, adding that the development raised questions about the country’s priorities.

Also reacting, @thoughtsmini2 argued that the luxury vehicles could undermine calls for Nigerians to endure the economic reforms.

“They will drive this to tell the youth to endure the pain of reforms,” the user wrote.

Another user, @Adewolessamuel, criticised Israel and the First Lady, saying they were disconnected from the economic realities facing ordinary Nigerians.

“Out of touch with reality, tone deaf to the cry of the masses. You and your mummy, that’s who you are,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, Professor Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), criticised the display, contrasting the cost of the vehicles with the salaries of Nigerian soldiers.

In a post on X, Utomi said: “Nigerian soldiers are being paid peanuts as salaries, yet an APC youth leader is flaunting SUVs worth billions of naira.”

He also questioned whether the money spent on the vehicles could have been used to provide ambulances and other essential healthcare equipment.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress also criticised the development, estimating that the seven vehicles were worth about N1.015 billion based on its assessment of their market prices.

However, Israel’s post did not disclose the cost of the vehicles or the source of funding for their purchase. The post was later deleted after generating widespread reactions online.

Meanwhile a netizens with the username @Hausa wrote “Dear Dayo Israel,

We all love the president and want him to succeed, but sharing of these expensive exotic cars solely for campaigning is not only insensitive but very poorly timed.

What makes a great leader is also the ability to read between the lines, understand the present situation, and know when to act.

Do you know what just one of this cars will do for a whole community?

Nigerian need grassroots and structural development not enriching few people loyal to the party.”