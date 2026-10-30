‘Daddy loves you specially,’ — D’banj remembers late son eight years after death

*D’banj

By Wasiu Rokibat

Nigerian music star Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, eight years after his tragic death.

The singer took to his Instagram page to remember the toddler, fondly known as Daniel D3rd, expressing his enduring love for him and reflecting on how the family has continued to cope with the loss.

In his tribute, D’banj said he missed his son but expressed gratitude that he, his wife and their other children were now in a safe place.

“I miss you Daniel D3rd my son and trust me I can’t imagine how your mother feels but we are in a Safe Space now THANK YOU …” he wrote.

The entertainer also described Daniel as the family’s star boy, adding that the experience had taught him important lessons about life.

“Omo Baba Eh, our family’s star boy.

“But thank you I’m in a Safe space and so is your mother and your brother and sister, I’m sure you are Proud of us.

“Thank you for Showing me what life Really is as a WHOLE.”

D’banj further remembered his late uncle, Femi, in the tribute, asking his son to pass a message to him.

“Say hi to your Uncle Femi, telll him I miss him too.”

Expressing his affection for the deceased toddler, the singer added: “Daddy loves you Specially, Physically, Spiritually and Powerfully.”

He signed off the message as “Your Dad Daniel D2nd Lee, The No 1 Entertainer Ever liveth.”

Daniel died on June 24, 2018, at the age of 13 months after reportedly drowning in a swimming pool at the family’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

His death deeply affected D’banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, who have since continued to rebuild their lives following the

devastating incident.

The singer’s latest tribute has drawn emotional reactions from fans and well-wishers, many of whom have expressed sympathy and support for the family.

Vanguard News