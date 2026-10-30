Sowore, police clash over account of attack in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela & Ayobami Okerinde

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has disputed the Ekiti State Police Command’s account of an incident in which he sustained injuries at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti, insisting that he and his associates were attacked by suspected political thugs.

The police had dismissed reports that Sowore was kidnapped by armed men in the state capital, describing the incident as an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant around the Dalimore area of the state.

However, Sowore, in a post on X on Friday, accused the police of downplaying the incident, rejecting the description of the attack as an altercation.

He accompanied the post with a video allegedly showing Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Falade Adegoroye Michael, leaving what appeared to be a hospital emergency room after visiting him.

Sowore wrote, “The Commissioner of @PoliceNG in Ekiti State, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, personally visited the scene of the brutal attack against us in Ado-Ekiti today. He saw firsthand the extensive injuries we sustained, yet he has the audacity to issue a despicable statement describing a coordinated, violent attack as a mere ‘altercation.’

“THERE WAS NO ALTERCATION! WE WERE ATTACKED!

“The Commissioner saw the injuries, witnessed the aftermath of the violence, and was fully aware of the seriousness of what happened. Yet his Command has chosen to trivialize the attack, even describing the injuries as ‘minor.”

Earlier, Sowore had raised the alarm in another post on X, claiming that he had been kidnapped by armed thugs and that his whereabouts were unknown.

The Ekiti State Police Command, however, dismissed the claim in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, saying preliminary information indicated that Sowore had an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant.

According to the police, officers were alerted and swiftly mobilised to the scene, where they rescued Sowore and took him to the Police Hospital in Ado-Ekiti for medical attention.

The statement read, “The attention of the Ekiti State Police Command has been drawn to a message circulating on social media alleging that Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, was kidnapped by armed thugs in Ado-Ekiti, with his whereabouts unknown.

“The Command wishes to categorically clarify that Mr. Sowore was not kidnapped. Rather, preliminary information indicates that he had an altercation with some individuals at a restaurant around Dalimore area, Ado-Ekiti, following which the Police were immediately alerted.

“Upon receiving the report, Police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene and successfully rescued him. He, however, sustained a minor injury and is currently receiving medical attention at the Police Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.”

The command said the Commissioner of Police had ordered a discreet investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify those involved and ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.

It also urged members of the public to disregard reports of an alleged kidnapping and avoid circulating unverified information capable of causing panic.

The police reiterated their commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, irrespective of political affiliation or status.