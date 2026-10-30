Trump reinstates rallies in Kansas, Iowa before midterms

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to astronauts aboard the International Space Station as he visits NASA’s Mission Control Center? following a ceremony honoring Artemis II crew members at Johnson Space Center on August 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Artemis II crew members, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, traveled further into space than any other humans before on the first crewed mission around the moon in more than 50 years. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump has put campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa back on the schedule for Sunday — two days before the midterm elections — after abruptly canceling both appearances, a Republican source told AFP Friday.

“The rallies are back on. President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” a party source familiar with Trump’s weekend planning said.

Trump had originally been scheduled to campaign in Salina, Kansas, on Saturday and Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, but both appearances were scrapped on Thursday, with Republicans saying he would instead concentrate on telephone rallies.

The sudden changes raised questions about the 80-year-old president’s health and stamina, prompting an angry response when a reporter asked whether he was feeling well.

“I feel perfect,” Trump snapped, saying he no longer needed to visit Kansas because Republican Senator Roger Marshall was “doing very well.”

Marshall faces an unexpectedly competitive challenge from Democrat Adam Hamilton in Kansas, which has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. In Iowa, Republican congresswoman Ashley Hinson is fighting a close race against Democrat Josh Turek.

Both states voted comfortably for Trump in 2024, but have emerged as battlegrounds in the fight for control of the Senate.

Republicans are defending their 53-47 majority in the Senate in Tuesday’s elections, while Democrats are seeking to capture at least one chamber of Congress and curb Trump’s legislative agenda during his final two years in office.

Political strategist Mike Fahey, a veteran of multiple election campaigns, told AFP Trump’s about-face was likely the result of the questions over his energy levels.

“My suspicion is that Trump didn’t particularly like that narrative, and putting the events back on the calendar was the fastest way to kill it,” he said.

“There’s also a legitimate campaign strategy argument here… A phone call doesn’t generate the same local headlines, television coverage or excitement as Air Force One landing in your state three days before an election.”