Toke Makinwa

By Ayo Onikoyi,

When TV personality and brand influencer, Toke Makiwa got married to Maje Ayida in 2014, it was a marriage made in heaven and strictly for the screens. But the honeymoon wasn’t long over before the curtain fell on the marriage. In a recent chat #WithChude, Toke revealed how the marriage broke down without any warning and how it shook her the most because the entire incident was paraded on social media when she was still oblivious about what had occurred.

In her words, “I went to bed one way and I woke up the other. When it broke out in the media, I was sleeping.”

She admitted the circumstances surrounding her marriage’s breakdown left her heartbroken but she had to put herself together and keep working because that was the only way she could find her feet again.

“I was at work the next day because that was the only thing I knew how to do. I knew I had to carry on because I needed the cash. I had to work because I did not want to be broke. I knew that if I was going to leave this marriage, I was not going to leave with a trust fund. So, I needed to work my ass off to make sure that at least getting a place, I could afford it”, she said.

Despite all the heartbreaking situations she has been through, Toke Makinwa continues to dominate Nigeria’s entertainment scene as an accomplished radio personality, television host, vlogger, entrepreneur and more.

