Tinubu is Capone of the South — Southern governors

File: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba.

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said weekend that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Capone in the South, and that he, Akeredolu, visited Tinubu to see how he was faring and not concerning 2023 elections.

Akeredolu spoke about Tinubu, the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Arise TV ‘Sunday Talk Show’ hosted by Reuben Abati.

He said he was in London to see Tinubu and that the rumors flying around on the social media were untrue.

Describing the former Lagos State governor as the ‘capone’ in the South, Akeredolu said he is expected to return to the country soon, so as to meet with him and be able to take certain critical decisions.

Asked if he will support Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party in 2023, Governor Akeredolu said: “APC is a party.

“APC will decide who the candidate will be. I have said it several times. I’m going no where. If I leave APC, I am going back to my chamber. For me, whatever APC decides, I will follow.

“We went to London because it was important for us to go and see for ourselves how he’s doing.

“He’s the Capone for us here. When he returns, we can make some serious decisions.”

Speaking on the delay in the appointment of commissioners in the state and if he had not breached the constitution with the appointment of four commissioners and few special advisers since inaugurated for his second term in office in February, he said said the decision on the number of commissioners to be appointed lies with him.

“There is no provision that says what the full compliment of the cabinet should be.

“Only the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice is stated there.

“The number of who will work with me will be decided by me. Come early next month we will have more commissioners.

“I’m to determine the number of commissioners that I will want to work with. Governor Agagu worked with less than 11 commissioners. I’m not saying it is ideal.”

Akeredolu added that “I will have to put in more people come next month.

“But it can’t be as many as it was in the first term because the finances of the state is badly affected,” the Southern governors’ leader added.

Vanguard News Nigeria