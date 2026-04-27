Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, April 27, 2026

The Nigerian Naira opened the final trading week of April 2026 with relative stability as the foreign exchange market continues to adjust to shifting liquidity levels. Market participants are closely watching the performance of the local currency across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the informal parallel market.

Official Market (NFEM) Trends

In the official window, the Naira showed a marginal improvement during early morning trades on Monday, April 27, 2026. Real-time data indicates the exchange rate is currently positioned at 1,352.25 NGN per 1 USD. This follows a volatile closing period last week where the rate fluctuated between a high of 1,355.80 NGN and a low of 1,350.00 NGN.

The Central Bank of Nigeria remains active in its oversight of the NFEM, utilising the “willing buyer, willing seller” model to facilitate transparency. Trading volume at the start of the week suggests a cautious approach from institutional investors as they weigh macroeconomic indicators against current supply levels.

Parallel Market Performance

The parallel market, often sensitive to retail demand and speculative pressures, maintains a spread above the official figures. Reports from currency dealers in major commercial centers across Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja, indicate that the Dollar is trading at approximately 1,475 NGN.

While the gap between the official and parallel rates has narrowed significantly compared to previous years due to ongoing currency reforms, the informal market remains a primary source for individuals and small businesses requiring immediate access to foreign exchange for non-documented transactions.

Factors Influencing the Exchange Rate

Economic analysts attribute the current rate stability to a combination of steady foreign interest in Nigerian fixed-income instruments and the stabilisation of global crude oil prices. However, the persistent demand for the greenback to settle international trade obligations and school fee payments continues to exert underlying pressure on the Naira.

As the trading day progresses, market watchers anticipate further updates from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, which will provide a more comprehensive view of the day’s closing turnover and the weighted average rate that will define the market’s direction for the rest of the week.