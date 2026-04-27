Pound to Naira exchange rate today, April 27, 2026

The British Pound has opened the week with notable activity against the Nigerian Naira, reflecting ongoing adjustments in the global currency markets. As of Monday, April 27, 2026, the Pound Sterling is experiencing a period of price discovery across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market.

Official Market (NFEM) Performance

In the official trading window, the British Pound began the session with a steady trajectory. Real-time data from the early hours of trading indicates that the Pound is currently being exchanged at an average rate of 1,830.44 NGN per 1 GBP. This follows a weekend of relative calm where the currency saw minor fluctuations before settling near its current level at the start of the Monday session.

The official rate remains influenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s liquidity management strategies and the performance of the UK economy, particularly as investors react to the latest interest rate outlooks from the Bank of England.

Parallel Market Trends

The parallel market continues to show a premium for the Pound Sterling, driven by retail demand and the needs of travelers and students. Reports from currency exchange hubs in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano suggest that the Pound is trading at approximately 1,910 NGN in the informal market.

Despite efforts to unify the exchange rates, the gap between the official and parallel markets for the Pound remains wider than that of the Dollar, primarily due to the specific demand for GBP to facilitate educational expenses and professional services in the United Kingdom.

Market Outlook and Influencing Factors

Economic analysts point to several factors anchoring the Pound’s current position. While the Naira has shown some resilience due to improved foreign exchange inflows from crude oil sales, the Pound’s strength is supported by positive economic data emerging from London.

Additionally, the seasonal demand for foreign currency at the end of the month often adds a layer of pressure on the local currency. Market participants are advised to follow official closing data from the FMDQ later today for a definitive look at the daily weighted average and trading volumes.