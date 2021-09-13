As part of its drive to promoting indigenous entertainment, StarTimes has lined up exciting star-studded content for its Yoruba audience in September.

StarTimes has the highest collection of Yoruba TV channels in the pay-TV market. These channels dedicated to Yoruba entertainment include Orisun, ST Yoruba, Nigbati and Tiwa N Tiwa, while Wakaati TV and PBO TV also have time belts showcasing the best of Yoruba movies.

On these channels, viewers can expect exciting movies and shows daily, for their viewing pleasure. These movies, which are urban, epic, ethnic, and more, are carefully selected and themed to ensure maximum audience engagement and satisfaction.

All these channels are on StarTimes Basic Bouquet at N1700 (antenna users) and N2200 on Smart Bouquet (satellite dish users)

Lovers of home-grown entertainment can look forward to top shows on Orisun starting with a magazine show, Bosenlo. Bosenlo showcases a variety of issues that affect society and its citizenry. The belt has different hosts, pairing to discuss interesting topics ranging from entertainment and lifestyle to sports, current affairs, transportation, and so on. It airs Wednesdays – Fridays at 5.30 pm.

Favourite stars will also be on parade as Orisun TV brings blockbuster Yoruba movies daily at 8 am, afternoon at 3pm or 5 pm, and movie of the day at 8 pm.

On PBO TV, exciting fixtures are lined up this September. Oro Aye, featuring Fathia Balogun, Kemi Afolabi, and Victoria Kolawole will air on Saturday, September 18 at 11 am. Oro Aye follows the story of two people, a young man who wanted to be rich desperately and a woman who tries to silence her past.

Another star-studded movie, Atorise featuring Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, and Fathia Balogun will air on Tuesday, September 21 at 11 am. It tells the story of a man who Forbids his ex-wife from attending her daughter’s wedding which breeds trouble. While Modi Yiwonlanta starring Iyabo Ojo, Kunle Afod and Yetunde Bakare will air on Wednesday, September 22 at 12:35 pm

On Wakaati TV, fans will equally see top Yoruba movies like Aigboran starring Bimbo Oshin, Damola Olatunji, and Bukola Adekunle on Thursday, September 16 at 3:15 pm. Aigboran tells the story of a young sister that involved herself in a love affair with her sister’s husband. The repercussion is better imagined.

Other movies to see on Wakaati include Revolt on September 25 at 8pm; and Aye Alabata on September 30 also at 8 pm. Aye Alabata narrates an unfortunate twist of events where a kingdom suffers a calamity born out of the transgressions of the king’s son.

With an increasing love for telenovelas among the audience, fans can look forward to award-winning novelas dubbed in Yoruba on ST Yoruba. Among these is The General’s Daughter, a Filipino series which airs weekdays at 8 pm, with a repeat airing on Saturdays from 9 am to 11 am and Sundays from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To give subscribers more, a promo tagged, ‘more value, same price’ which kicked off on September 1 offers active basic and smart subscribers three extra channels that are exclusive to StarTimes topmost plan. These channels include the revamped ST Nollywood Plus channel dedicated to premium Nollywood movies; An animation channel, DreamWorks and highly-rated Telenovela channel, ST Novela E Plus.

To qualify, subscribers who recharge for basic or smart bouquets from September 1 will automatically have access to these channels. Also, subscribers of classic and super bouquets will have an opportunity to win smartphones for every recharge made.