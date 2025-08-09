GOtv: Big entertainment, small price, huge impact

By Uchechukwu Orji

In the current economic climate, affordability is a major determinant of purchasing decisions in most households. With inflation, prices are outrunning incomes, forcing families to constantly re-evaluate their priorities. In such a climate, entertainment may seem like a luxury. But for many Nigerian families, it remains an essential item for learning, stress relief, cultural connection and quality family time.

For homes across urban and semi-urban communities, television is still the most accessible and communal form of entertainment. But access comes at a cost. Between power supply issues and tightening household budgets, finding reliable, family-friendly programming that is a real challenge.

And yet, entertainment is far from frivolous. A 2023 UNICEF report revealed that consistent exposure to age-appropriate and culturally relevant media improves learning outcomes in children by up to 40%. For adults, the World Health Organisation links regular leisure activities to reduced stress, improved mental health, and stronger family bonds. In high-pressure societies like Nigeria, entertainment often becomes a quiet form of resilience, offering emotional relief and moments of joy.

Television, in particular, has evolved into more than just a pastime. It’s a shared experience. It’s children singing along to cartoons, parents catching the news in local languages, and communities gathering to cheer during football matches. GOtv recognised this reality early, entering the market not to sell luxury, but to fill a gap: making digital television accessible and affordable for everyday Nigerians.

Rather than push a one-size-fits-all solution, GOtv introduced a tiered subscription model tailored to diverse income levels. From GOtv Smallie for essential viewing to GOtv Supa+ for premium content, the platform gives families the power to scale up or down without losing complete access. This flexibility has become one of its biggest strengths, especially during straitened economic times when families are forced to make tough financial decisions.

But pricing alone does not create loyalty. It has to be allied with impact, which is the value delivered. This insight inspired campaigns like ‘We Got You’ and ‘Step Up’, which offered more than temporary promotions; they extended empathy. The ‘We Got You’ campaign, for instance, rewarded subscribers with free upgrades to the next bouquet upon renewal. At face value, it was a simple gesture.

But to many families, it meant access to more kids’ channels during holidays, premium football games they wouldn’t normally afford, or Nollywood movies.

The ‘Step Up’ offer, often rolled out at the start of the year, follows a similar principle: pay for one package, and GOtv “steps you up” to a higher tier. It’s more than a sales tactic; it’s a way of preserving customer dignity. Rather than forcing subscribers to downgrade when times are tough, the platform meets them halfway. GOtv has also introduced decoder discounts for loyal customers, festive season upgrades, and free access to select channels during holidays, subtle, yet meaningful gestures that show the brand is listening.

Equally important is what GOtv offers. In a country of over 500 languages and diverse cultural identities, representation is critical. GOtv’s investment in local storytelling through channels like Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Igbo, and Africa Magic Hausa ensures that viewers see their languages, communities, and values reflected on screen. For older viewers, these channels affirm identity. For younger audiences, they offer an accessible window into their heritage.

This commitment extends to children’s content as well. Channels like Jim Jam, Disney Junior, and Nickelodeon are included in mid-tier packages, ensuring that safe, age-appropriate entertainment is not locked behind the highest price point. For stay-at-home parents or families managing school holidays, this access is a game-changer.

Every evening in cities like Ilorin, Warri, and Makurdi, families gather in front of their televisions. They may not call it self-care or mental health support, but that’s exactly what these moments represent: a break from reality, moments of laughter, and a sense of connection.