WapTV acquires new Nollywood movies for May premiere

By Benjamin Njoku

WapTV Channel has concluded a groundbreaking acquisition of the broadcast rights to hundreds of top-notch English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba movies produced by prominent Nigerian filmmakers.

This new batch of movies, which will commence airing from May 2, 2026, features top-notch performances by some of the country’s biggest stars, including Rita Dominic, Jumoke Odetola, Odunlade Adekola, Segun Arinze, Yinka Quadri, Ali Nuhu, Tina Mba, Victor Osuagwu, Allwell Ademola, Fausat Balogun, Yetunde Wunmi, Belinda Effah, Ifeanyi Kalu, Ayo Olaiya, Divine Answer, Don Brymo, Tijani Faraga, and a host of others.

Prominent producers of the movies include Bolaji Ahmed Kuforiji, Alh. Hissa Yusuf, Yousuph Olawale, Lynda Clems, Ishola Saheed Ayedun, Divine Answer, and Ismail Usman.

Wale Adenuga Jnr. said the management of WapTV has stayed true to its promise to provide viewers with the very best indigenous content, suitable for the whole family.

“These hundreds of fresh movies are proudly-made-in-Nigeria content which is preferred by our viewers because it is more relatable, relevant, and ultimately more enjoyable,” the management stated.

The multiple-award-winning WapTV is watched by millions of families across Nigeria and beyond through an extensive network of all major digital TV platforms.