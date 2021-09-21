Ortom visits warring Bonta, Ukpute communities sues for peace

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged the warring neighboring communities of Bonta in Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, and Ukpute Oju LGA of the state to sheathe their sword and embrace peace.

The lingering crisis between the two communities had in recent time claimed several lives and properties including those of 12 military personnel.

Governor Ortom who on Monday led top government functionaries including Senators Abba Moro and Gabriel Suswam as well as security personnel to the affected communities urged them to cooperate with the government to ensure lasting peace in the area.

He warned that without peace there would be no meaningful development in the communities stressing that the people should allow peace reign as nothing could be compared to peace.

“There should be no more hostilities. I enjoin you to embrace peace and dialogue because without it there cannot be meaningful development,” he said.

Earlier Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro had appealed to the youths of the two warring communities to embrace peace and stop further hostilities.

The lawmakers who promised that they would not rest on their oars until peace finally returned to the areas, pleaded with the people to give them the opportunity to end the crisis and put them back on the track of peace.

Tor Jechira, Chief Clement Uganden who represented Tor Tiv, and Oche Otukpo-Ohimini, Chief Mike Okochi representing the Och’Idoma commended the peace initiative of the Governor, saying with his determination, the two communities would witness peace again.

Speaking on behalf of the youths from both communities, Terkula Akaakar, Emmanuel Akpen and Mike Ube said they had agreed totally to the peace message brought by the Governor but appealed that concrete steps should be taken to amicably resolve the issues.

