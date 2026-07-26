Confusion, protests trail allocation of shops at newly commissioned Modibbo Adama Ultra-Modern Market

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The Adamawa State Government has blamed leaders of traders’ unions for the confusion and protests that have trailed the allocation of shops at the newly commissioned Modibbo Adama Ultra-Modern Market in Yola.

The government alleged that irregularities and other sharp practices occurred during the compilation of the list of beneficiaries who owned shops before the market was demolished and reconstructed.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Joab Sahma, told journalists in Yola that the ministry had received numerous complaints from individuals and groups who claimed they were genuine former shop owners but were excluded from the allocation process.

According to him, the government constituted a committee to investigate the complaints and review the lists submitted by the various market unions.

“The committee discovered several irregularities allegedly perpetrated during the compilation of the lists by some union leaders. It found that fictitious names had been inserted, while genuine former shop owners were omitted,” he said.

Sahma said the government had no option but to remove the fictitious names to ensure that only legitimate beneficiaries were allocated shops.

He further alleged that some union leaders manipulated the process for personal gain, stressing that the government would not condone such practices.

The commissioner also alleged that some unscrupulous individuals exploited the desperation of prospective shop owners by collecting millions of naira from them under the guise of securing allocations.

He assured genuine former shop owners that they would receive their allocations after the verification process was completed.

Sahma also disclosed that the shopping complex currently under construction, which is about 80 per cent completed, is expected to be handed over to the state government on or before September.

He added that the Jimeta Modern Market would also be renovated as part of the government’s efforts to improve commercial activities and boost trade in the state.