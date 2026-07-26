Tuggar Campaign Organisation denies defections, condemns alleged misinformation

Tuggar

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Tuggar Campaign Organisation has dismissed claims that supporters of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, have defected to another governorship aspirant, describing the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the organisation said the claims, made during a recent press conference by supporters of another aspirant, were intended to create a false impression of shifting political support within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The campaign maintained that no member or group within its structure had been authorised to negotiate or declare support for any other aspirant on behalf of Ambassador Tuggar.

According to the organisation, the campaign remains united and committed to supporting Tuggar’s political aspiration.

It also urged political actors and their supporters to conduct their campaigns responsibly and avoid the spread of unverified information capable of misleading party members and the public.

The organisation further called for issue-based campaigns, stressing the need for honesty, integrity and respect for democratic principles throughout the political process.