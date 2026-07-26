Troops rescue five family members as search intensifies for abducted Zamfara LG chairman

….Two Policemen, Vigilante, Civilian Killed

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation to secure the release of the Executive Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Hon. Nura Umar Abdullahi, who was abducted by suspected terrorists.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Joint Task Force (North West) said the attackers stormed the chairman’s residence in the early hours of July 25, 2026, overpowering police officers and vigilante personnel on guard before abducting him and several members of his family.

The statement said troops responded immediately after hearing gunfire and engaged the fleeing attackers in a fierce gun battle.

According to the military, the swift response forced the attackers to abandon five members of the chairman’s family, including his wife, mother, two children and another relative, all of whom were rescued unharmed.

The attackers, however, escaped into nearby bushes with the council chairman.

The incident claimed the lives of two police officers, a local vigilante and a civilian. The military said the slain security personnel fought gallantly while resisting the attackers. The chairman’s elder brother, Alhaji Bello Umar, also sustained injuries during the attack.

Following the incident, the Theatre Command said it activated a joint rescue operation involving troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilantes.

Security personnel, it added, are conducting targeted operations in areas believed to be the terrorists’ hideouts in an effort to rescue the abducted chairman safely.

The command said it has deployed all available resources and is working closely with other security agencies to ensure the success of the operation.

It assured the Zamfara State Government and residents that every lawful operational measure is being taken to secure the chairman’s release and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The military also urged members of the public to remain calm, go about their lawful activities and provide credible information through established security channels to support the ongoing rescue efforts.