The Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, CVG, a security formation of Benue State Government will officially commence full operation in the state by January 2022.

Established under the Community Volunteer Guards Law 2000 of Benue state, the Guards volunteers would be armed with legal weapons to assist conventional security agencies curb crime in all parts of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom announced the commencement of the CVG operation at the Chapel of Grace, Benue Peoples House Makurdi, during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the end of seven days fasting and prayers for the peaceful selection of a new Och’Idoma following the hunting expedition embarked upon by the former royal father.

The Governor explained that the Guards had already kicked off its operations in some local governments across the state adding, “they will strictly use lawful weapons to assist conventional security agents in safeguarding the State.”

He commended the Benue State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for initiating the prayer session assuring that the selection of the new royal father for the people of Benue South would be guided by the tenets of equity, justice and fairness.

The Governor who had earlier announced December 30, 2021 as the date for the selection of a new Och’Idoma said, “I will not allow anyone to be shortchanged in the selection process.”

Earlier, State Chairman of CAN, Reverend Akpen Leva expressed belief that God would answer their prayers for a worthy Och’Idoma to emerge and advised Benue State Government to organize a thanksgiving service to show appreciation to God for His numerous good deeds in the state.

He called on the public to be vigilant during the 2021 yuletide season and be security conscious while celebrating.

In his massage, Pastor Dave Ogbole said God was interested in kingship amongst men, stressing that “the concern of who becomes the new Och’Idoma is of interest to God.”

He described Governor Ortom as a fortunate leader, who had earlier given the Staff of Office to the new Tor Tiv and now the yet to be selected new Och’Idoma, and prayed God to anoint a man after His own heart to the exalted throne.

