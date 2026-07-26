‘I’ve never endorsed Peter Obi or any politician’

…Falz sets the record straight

By Tony-Okafor Favour

Rapper and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has debunked claims that he endorsed Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi or any other politician during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on ARISE News Prime Time during the week, the award-winning artiste clarified that while he was vocal about civic participation, he never publicly backed any candidate or party.

“Just a point of correction: I’ve never, in 2023 or at any point, openly supported any politician or political party,” Falz said.

“I’ve only actively encouraged people to go out to vote and let their intentions be known. What I clamour for is a free and fair democratic process.”

Falz said his decision to stay neutral comes from his frustration with Nigeria’s political cycle, where the same set of leaders keep returning to power.

“We’ve been going in cycles, and it just seems like almost the same crop of people we keep on reshuffling. At the end of the day, it’s tough to even sit anywhere and vouch for a Nigerian politician in 2026,” he stated.

However, the singer added that he may consider an endorsement in the future if he finds a candidate he truly believes in. “If I see someone that I feel 100 per cent is the one, maybe I would. But as it stands, I’m just trying to be cautious,” he added. Falz also urged Nigerians, especially young people, to come out massively in the 2027 general elections. According to him, higher voter turnout will make it harder to manipulate results and will strengthen democracy.