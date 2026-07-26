Flooding: Nasarawa desilts drainages, arrests 126 sanitation defaulters

Flooded James Kunle Street, Light Estate, Isashi, Iba LCDA, Lagos. Some residents have abandoned their flooded homes to stay with neighbours

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has intensified environmental sanitation monitoring across the state as the peak of the rainy season sets in, in a bid to prevent flooding.

The government also disclosed that no fewer than 126 people were arrested during the July monthly environmental sanitation exercise for violating the state’s sanitation laws.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Margaret Elayo, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Saturday in Lafia after the sanitation exercise.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Ede Yakubu, the commissioner described the exercise as highly successful, citing widespread public participation.

Elayo attributed the success to a new enforcement strategy that involved setting up surprise roadblocks at strategic locations across the state.

“Today’s exercise was very effective because many defaulters were apprehended and prosecuted. People came out in large numbers to participate in the sanitation exercise.

“We had never mounted a roadblock near the College of Agriculture before, but we changed our strategy today and caught many violators by surprise. I personally led the team to monitor those entering and leaving the town, and that made the exercise more effective,” she said.

Speaking on measures to tackle flooding during the rainy season, Elayo said the Nasarawa State Waste Management Agency and the Nasarawa State Environmental Protection Agency would deploy personnel for daily monitoring, waste evacuation and public sensitisation against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage channels.

“Once the drainages are cleared to allow the free flow of water, flooding is greatly reduced. That is why we are moving from monthly sanitation monitoring to daily surveillance to ensure a cleaner environment,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chief Prosecuting Officer, Abubakar Mohammed, confirmed that 126 offenders were arrested across the state during the exercise, with commercial tricycle (Keke) operators accounting for the majority.

He, however, noted that compliance with the sanitation exercise was generally high, as most shops remained closed during the exercise, while other individuals found moving during the restricted sanitation hours were also arrested.

Mohammed further disclosed that enforcement of drainage desilting had been strengthened in line with Section 13 of the state’s environmental law, which requires property owners to clear drainages in front of their premises.

“Last week alone, we arrested 16 people for violating the drainage clearance directive. If you go around town now, you will see residents clearing refuse to keep the environment clean and ensure the free flow of water,” he said.

He added that while the monthly environmental sanitation exercise would continue, it would now be complemented by daily waste evacuation and public sensitisation throughout the rainy season.