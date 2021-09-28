By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA,has inaugurated a Technical Working Group on Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response to strengthen partnership among stakeholders towards efficient flood management in country.

Director General of NEMA ,Mustapha Habib Ahmed, according to a statement by Manzo Ezekiel,the agency’s Head Press and Public Relations,”while inaugurating the Technical Working Group in Abuja ,said it was in line with the outcome of the recent National Consultative Workshop on 2021 Flood ,organized by the agency which drew participants from the State Emergency Management Agencies,SEMAs and relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies,MDAs.”

The NEMA DG, who was represented by Deputy Director Planning ,Hajiya Fatima Kasim, said “you will recall that NEMA organized a National Consultative Workshop on 2021 Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response in Nigeria in August. This was part of series of programs and activities outlined for flood mitigation and response activities in Nigeria for the year. At the end of the program, the stakeholders thought as vital among other recommendations to constitute National Technical Working Group on Flood preparedness, mitigation and response activities.”

“The first phase in the implementation of the recommendation is the zeal to inaugurate this group. This is to ensure that knowledgeable stakeholders gather to brainstorm and workout improved modalities to drive flood intervention processes in Nigeria,”she said.

The working group,she explained,”would routinely examine flood forecasts from climate services agencies and situational reports from States and provide necessary supports towards appropriate actions to save lives, property and livelihoods.”

The Director General of NEMA affirmed commitment of the Agency to work with stakeholders towards reducing the impacts of natural and human induced disasters in the country.

The Technical Working Group comprised among others, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Defense, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, National Orientation Agency, FCT Emergency Management Agency and National Space Research and Development Agency.