The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has launched Telecom Campus Conversation Forum as a way of expanding the scope of its consumer enlightenment programme.

NCC, on Thursday in Abuja, said, the new initiative was targeted at creating awareness for University students on their Rights and Obligations as telecom consumers.

It said it was as well to sensitise them to several initiatives put in place for the purpose of Consumer Protection and Empowerment.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the forum at the University of Abuja (Uni Abuja) the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mr Efosa Idehen, gave an overview of the forum emphasising two key areas.

Idehen pointed out that the areas, which were consumer affairs bureau mandate and the platforms of consumer education were the various consumer-centric initiatives of the commission.

He added: “we have several platforms for carrying out consumer education to ensure that consumers are well informed and adopt the use of various mediums to pass the message across to consumers.

“We have social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and others for consumer enlightenment and complaint management,” he said.

He listed some of the Commission’s initiatives to include: Emergency Toll-free Number 112; the NCC Consumer Complaint Toll-Free Number 622; and the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Short Code 2442.

He added the Regulation on Forceful Subscription and measures put in place to check cases of pre-registered Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs, NCC, Hafsat Lawal, explained that the event would introduce students to all the initiatives of the NCC as regards Consumer Protection and SIM Registration.

The deputy director added SIM – NIN linkage, Cyber-security and how to protect online protection amongst other things.

“It is our hope that today’s sensitization will encourage all of you to be more informed, educated, and protected as a telecom consumer.

It is our hope that it will inspire you, as students, to amplify the voice of the Commission by informing telecom consumers of their rights and obligations.

“Our presentations today will educate you on all you need to know about the role NCC is playing in telecom Consumer protection as well as other consumer-centric initiatives and activities designed for the benefit of consumers.”

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, appreciated the NCC for choosing the University to launch its maiden edition of Telecom Consumer Campus Conversation in Nigeria.

The VC was represented by Dr Evans Ashigwu, Head of Department, Electrical/Electronics of the University.

Also, the President of the Student Union Government, Yusuf Dauda, thanked the Commission for sensitising students to know their Rights and Obligations as telecom Consumers and promised to sensitise other students.

