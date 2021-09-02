….Suspected kidnappers shoot DPO in Edo

…Protest as gunmen abduct couple, 2 others in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ozioruva Aliu & Boluwaji Obahopo

About seven persons were reportedly killed by gunmen that attacked Bagana community in Omala council area of Kogi State.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday also left scores wounded.

A local, who survived the attack but asked not to be mentioned because of fear of being targeted by the militias, said the gunmen invaded a provision shop located in the heart of the village and opened fire, killing four persons on the spot.

He added that the attackers then went on a shooting spree in which many people scampering for safety were hit by stray bullets.

The local also disclosed that amongst those killed was a man, who goes by the name, Barrister, a dispensary staff of the Local Government Health Centre at Ogba, residing in Bagana.

Another villager while recounting his ordeal said they were woken up by the gunshots as they scampered into the bush for safety.

He lamented incessant killings of innocent citizens and wanton burning of their houses by the marauders since 2014 and called on the Federal Government, Kogi State government and security agencies to come to their aid.

He said the village had lost over 300 of her citizens and property worth millions of naira to the unending attacks by the militias allegedly invited from Benue and Nasarawa states.

The source said the latest attack might not be unconnected with the supremacy battle of who controls resources of the town by the four major tribes of Igala, Hausa, Otutubatu and Ihankpe.

“Bagana, although, a multi-ethnic tribe used to be a haven of peace, until the chiefs of Otutubatu and Ihankpe moved their headquarters from Omagede and Patanyi. These villages are more than 10 kilometres from Bagana, the headquarters of Bagana District of Omala Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the District Head of the community, Alih Haruna, a third class chief, had abandoned his palace to another village for safety.

Speaking on the ugly development, the Chairman of Omala Local Government Area Traditional Council, Onuh Ife, Joogba, Boniface Musa condemned the killings and urged the chairman of the council Hon. Ibrahim Aboh and Governor Yahaya Bello to intervene.

He said unless government intervenes peace may continue to be elusive and carnage will continue in the area.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, William Aya, said one Usman Salifu called the DPO of the area at about 9.30 pm, Tuesday, that his shop had been attacked by gunmen leading to the death of his sale’s boy, Bashir Sule, and three other customers, while scores sustained injuries.

Aya said on receipt of the distress call, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene and evacuated some of the injured to the hospital for treatment, adding that the force has commenced a manhunt to bring the perpetrators to book.

Suspected kidnappers shoot DPO in Edo

Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Igarra Police Station in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, of Edo State, Suleiman Muhammed, was reportedly shot by suspected kidnappers along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road.

It was gathered that the shooting of the DPO, Tuesday night, a few metres before Sasaro, led to gridlock that was cleared when the local vigilante group evacuated the seriously injured officer, whose assailants reportedly thought was dead.

Narrating the incident, yesterday, a member of the vigilante group in Igarra said the DPO was shot in the eyes, arm and stomach, adding that he may have been shot with an AK-47 rifle as they recovered bullets and other cartridges from the scene of the attack.

He said “The DPO had earlier called us in the morning to a place where they said some suspected yahoo boys constituted a nuisance. Later around 3 pm, he told us that the suspected kidnappers were blocking the road, so we went there and chased them away.

“I was told that later in the evening after inspecting the change of guard, the DPO proceeded in his Toyota Camry car to Auchi where his family resides. The people laid ambush after the MTN mast near Sasaro and shot him severally, I believe they thought he was dead and then abandoned him.

“Their gunshots made motorists going to Auchi and from Auchi to stop until we arrived at the scene in the company of the police to rush the DPO to the hospital.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, Kontongs Bello, was said to be on an official assignment out of the state but sources at the command said they were awaiting official details of the incident.

Protest as gunmen abduct couple, 2 others in Ekiti

In a related development, yesterday, some residents of Ado-Ekiti protested in the state capital and lkere-Ekiti over the kidnapping of another set of four travellers on the axis by gunmen.

The kidnap incident allegedly took place late on Tuesday in Goshen Land Community in Ajebamidele area of Ado-Ekiti, located on the way to Ikere-Ekiti.

Sources in the community told newsmen that a couple, whose names were given as Mr and Mrs Falomo, and a man, said to be a pastor, were among the kidnapped victims.

Mrs Falomo was said to have been trailed to her residence by the kidnappers, who were said to be armed with AK-47 rifles. Her husband, who came out on a rescue mission, was also abducted.

According to the sources, the kidnappers fired several gunshots into the air during the attack to thwart any attempt to rescue the victims.

The other two victims were said to have been kidnapped as the gunmen were making their way out of the community.

It was learned that policemen from Ologede Police Division, along Ikere Road, arrived at the crime scene shortly after the kidnappers had left.

The angry residents in their large number, trooped out in the early hours of yesterday, to barricade the highway, lamenting that kidnapping was becoming too incessant in the state. They called for urgent action to stop the menace.

They decried the level of insecurity in the state and called on both the federal and state governments to urgently do something to save them from further apprehension.

Some of their placards read: “Save us from kidnappers”,“We are no longer safe, Government come to our rescue”, “Kidnappers have taken over”, “No movement on the road until the government stops kidnapping.”

Mr Samuel Fasua, Chairman of Goshen Landlords Association, said the protest was staged to draw the attention of the government to the incident, to do something urgent to save the residents.

