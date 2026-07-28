Gunmen kill serving Army colonel in Abuja, wife, two others injured

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Gunmen have reportedly killed a serving Nigerian Army officer, Colonel Abdussalam Ude, during an attack at his residence in the Kurudu area of Abuja.

Sources said the incident occurred on Monday evening when the assailants allegedly attacked the officer shortly after he returned from work.

According to the sources, the attackers reportedly attempted to abduct the officer or members of his family. During the incident, Colonel Ude was fatally shot, while his wife, driver and security guard sustained gunshot injuries.

The injured victims were reportedly taken to hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, and the motive has yet to be officially established.

Sources familiar with the matter said security agencies and military authorities have commenced investigations to identify those responsible for the attack.

Colonel Ude, who was said to be from Enugu State, served in the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps and held several strategic intelligence and counter-terrorism appointments during his military career.

He reportedly participated in operations against insurgents in Nigeria’s North-East and was deployed on international assignments, including in the Republic of Chad and France, where he contributed to intelligence and security cooperation efforts.

He was also described by colleagues as a dedicated and professional officer.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Army had not issued an official statement on the incident. Further details are expected as investigations continue.