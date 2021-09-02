By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Nelson Alu

Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it recorded a total of 10,007 reported cases of domestic violence, including sexual abuse, perpetrated against adults and children between May 2019 and August 26, 2021.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, said this at a media briefing on the highlight of activities to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, September 2021, organised by Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, in Alausa, Ikeja.

The event is themed: ‘Institutionalising Our Reforms’.

Onigbanjo, who is also the chairman of DSVRT, lamented that despite the team’s various initiatives, it has continued to see a steady increase of formal reportage of domestic violence cases of over 150 cases daily.

He said: “Under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, DSVRT, from May 2019 to August 26, 2021, has handled 10,007 cases, which are into two categories — adults and children.

“The breakdown of the cases shows 4150 domestic violence, 177 rape, 255 attempts to commit rape/sexual assault, 246 sexual assaults by penetration /threat, 877 others, not taking responsibilities of children, neglect, custody of the child, Non-GBV, among others, 436 child abuse/Physical assaults, 271 Defilement cases, 13 defilement by minor to minor, 454 child labour, abduction neglect/others,148 sexual harassment/molestation cases.

“A total of 2980 children have experienced emotional abuse (These children have been exposed to domestic violence within the home).

“Some of these children have been taken through counselling programmes to ensure they can psychologically deal with the events they have witnessed without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.

“Since May 2019, the team began to attend to an average of 150 new cases monthly.

“We have also witnessed an increase in reporting of cases from other states, mostly from Ogun and Oyo States. In the past two years, a total of 526 cases occurred outside Lagos.

“Such cases are promptly referred to the relevant agencies in their respective states.”

