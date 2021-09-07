By Juliet Umeh

Lagos-based e-hailing start-up, BMP Car, has partnered with VOONOV, a company specialized in entrepreneurial engineering of start-ups to expand its operations in the Republic of Togo.

BMP Car was officially launched in Lagos, last year, as two-in-one ride hailing platform.

The CEO and Founder of the company, Mr. Ezekiel Ojo, while announcing the partnership, said: “Following the successful operations in Nigeria, I’m glad to inform you that BMP Car is now expanding its business operations to another West Africa country, Togo through a scale up partner VOONOV.

“With the target of simplifying mode of transportation across Africa and beyond, the Togo business operation will be the first of many to come in our effort in modernizing and making means of transportation across the continent seamless and safe. “The sharing model of our operations allows anyone embarking on a trip to get a passenger embarking on same destination. This gives the car owner opportunity to generate additional income. This model is available for both intra-state and inter-state.

“The Taxi mode allows users to book an instant ride and connect with the available driver on the platform to their various destinations.

“The company will continue to offer the best solution while also serving as a major force in the e-hailing business in Africa and the world,” Ojo added.

Also speaking, VOONOV founder, Mr. Assiobo Elom said BMP Car meets Voonov’s criteria and is now part of the big and beautiful family that they represent in Africa.

He said: “We are officially launching the service in Lomé to meet the needs of the Togolese population in terms of transportation, reliability and security. This service is a godsend for Togo given the risks related to the reliability and security of transportation in the country.

“To meet this existing need, BMP CAR brings an innovative solution by proposing offers that include VTC and ride share.