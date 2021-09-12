By Ayo Onikoyi,

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 is winding down and it appears the game is getting fraught with twists and turns every week.

Who could have expected that Boma and Tega would walk the same night to continue their unsavoury romance outside the House? That is if providence would permit them.

The same story appeared to have played out for Maria who got the boot a week after being Head-of-House.

Amid the waves and the tides, barring any unexpected strikes or outright expulsion Potpourri can tell you for free that Liquorose and Whitemoney are not going anywhere until the very final day.

The duo appears to be the strongest Housemates out there in the cyberspace. And from experience, the battle for the soul of the game has always been fought on social media and none other enjoyed more popularity than Whitemoney and Liquorose.

Both are far ahead on Instagram with Liquorose’s 1.3 million and Whitemoney’s 690 thousand followers. Yet again, the duo have been able to steer clear of untoward controversies and have kept their game together.

Although they are both up for possible eviction this Sunday, the only unlucky ones are definitely those put up with them.

