The Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Tuesday inaugurated a manual on the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Head of the tecnical unit Lilian Ekeanyanwu said in Abuja that the manual would provide potent corruption preventive mechanisms.

According to her, the explanatory manual which is published in hard copies, will further be translated to be used as a cost effective training for public servants.

“Therefore, the aim of this project is on one hand to equip officials of the CCB to have a shared understanding of the elements of the code to aid implementation and enforcement.

“In addition, the CCB will be enabled to issue guidelines, the breach of which will aid administrative sanctions,” Ekeanyanwu said.

Prof. Mohammed Isah, Chairman, CCB, said that the explanatory manual would be useful in organising workshops for public officers.

He added that it would assist the officers to get acquainted with the code of conduct for public officers to be able to conduct themselves.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), noted that the essence of the manual could not be over- emphasised.

Owasanoye, who was represented by the Secretary, ICPC, Prof. Musa Usman, said that the manual would guide and regulate the conduct and activities of public officers to imbibe transparency, accountability and end the abuse of public offices.

The event had UN representatives, Centre for Democracy and Development and Bureau of Public Service Reforms, among others, in attendance.