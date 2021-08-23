We often let others judge our potential and accept their assessment of what they believe we can achieve when the truth is that we are the only ones who know how far our potential can take us.

As a female entrepreneur and business owner, Sophie Chanel understands the dangers of letting others determine your potential. She has overcome each barrier that kept her from achieving her true potential, and here she shares how you can do the same.

Sophie Chanel believes that before trying to overcome a barrier, you should take the time to examine it. By this, she means that you should ask yourself exactly why this barrier exists and make sure that you didn’t put it there yourself. Believing that we cannot do something because we don’t have the skills or experience can create huge barriers on our road to success.

Sophie recommends reminding yourself that with dedication and determination, your potential is limitless and you can achieve anything. To truly overcome barriers, we need to take a step back and use our logical mind, and Sophie warns against taking an emotional approach when battling setbacks and obstacles.

Emotions like anger and frustration can cloud our minds and keep us from reaching our full potential. Sophie says, “Every problem has a solution, and even if it seems impossible to find, it is out there. By focusing on the issue that you are facing and applying your logical mind to it, you will find a way to overcome it.”

Sophie is the founder of Grazing with Chanel, a Vancouver-based catering service that specializes in creating carefully curated grazing tables, boxes, and boards. Grazing with Chanel has gained popularity and attention for using only fresh produce sourced locally within the B.C. area. Sophie was inspired to find Grazing with Chanel after she realized that most catering companies lacked the spark of creativity in their presentation and overlooked the power of impeccable food styling.

There will always be barriers that block our way but Sophie Chanel believes that each one of us possesses the inner strength needed to rise above them and achieve our true potential.