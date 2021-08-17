… Says Party United Ahead of 2023

… As Ward Congress Appeal Committee Begin Sitting

By Femi Bolaji

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Ibrahim El-Sudi, has told the appeal committee for the APC ward congress for the state that no individual calls the shot in Taraba APC.

El-Sudi spoke Tuesday at the party’s secretariat in Jalingo, the state capital. He said the party at the various LGAs have their leaders and each member is a stakeholder.

He however noted that the party is more united than it was in previous years, stressing that all members are working round the clock to ensure the party wins the governorship election in 2023.

According to him, “If anybody tells you in Abuja that he controls Taraba APC, that person is only being economical with the truth.

“As our party stands, no single individual calls the shot in Taraba APC.

“Each local government have their stakeholders and each controls the party affairs from there.

“But I want to tell you now that our party is united and each member is working to ensure we occupy Taraba government house in 2023.”

The Appeal Committee Chairman of the APC Ward Congress in Taraba state, Amb. Ahmed Mallammadori, said the team was in the state to consider petitions arising from the ward congress.

The former Minister of State for power, also noted that the committee is optimistic that the process would be seamless and aggrieved parties would be given fair hearing.

In his words: “this process is to ensure that our party remains united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Taraba APC has political bigwigs that are capable of mobilising electorates in the state to vote for our party.

“We are very optimistic that APC would occupy Taraba government house after the elections in 2023.”

Other members of the APC appeal committee for the Ward Congress in Taraba state include, Hon. Emuobor Ighovogha-Esombi, Hon. Makpa Mala, Hon. Abraham Udofia and Abdullahi Maikano.