Osun people shouldn’t feel betrayed by Adeleke’s endorsement of Tinubu — Aide

Special Adviser and Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, has said that the people of Osun State should not feel betrayed by Governor Adeleke’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, insisting that the endorsement predates the governor’s victory at the polls.

Rasheed made the remarks while featuring on Arise TV on Tuesday, responding to a question on whether Osun residents should feel disappointed that the governor endorsed Tinubu’s re-election immediately after his victory.

“When Mr. Governor was within the PDP, the endorsement was announced. When he crossed over to Accord, the endorsement was announced. So the endorsement predates this election victory,” Rasheed said.

He added that Adeleke had explained his reasons for backing the president, citing the need for development in Osun State.

“So the whole world, the political space is aware that Mr. Governor has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governor explained the reasons why he’s endorsing. He talks about developmental focus. The need to attract federal presence. The need to get most of the roads in Osun’s federal project done, and the need to support a man that is on the seat that can do this for us,” he said.

Rasheed listed ongoing federal road projects in the state as evidence of the dividends of the governor’s endorsement, noting that work had commenced on some of the roads.

“And as a consequence of that endorsement, Ilesa-Ibadan Road is being worked on. We have Osogbo-Ibadan Road being awarded, the work has started. We have Gbongan to Osogbo already awarded, and so on,” he said.

He maintained that Governor Adeleke’s decision to back Tinubu was in the interest of Osun people and should not be misconstrued as opportunistic.

“So, the governor is looking at backing the man on the seat for several reasons, and you know this predates our election victory. So, I will say people should not feel betrayed. Mr. Governor is only doing the right thing that is in the best interest of Osun people, he said.