2027: APC says finalising nationwide campaign plan

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured its members that it will soon unveil a detailed, nationwide campaign programme ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s INEC official August 19 kick-off date for the Presidential and National Assembly election campaigns.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja after several hours of meeting of the National Working Committee NWC, APC publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said the party is deliberately structuring its strategy before hitting the stump.

The commission’s revised statutory timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Elections designates Wednesday, August 19, 2026, as the official start date for presidential and federal legislative campaigns, paving the way for the polls scheduled for January 16, 2027.

Acknowledging the designated launch date set by the electoral umpire, Morka clarified that the August 19 date marks the legal commencement of the campaign window rather than a mandatory requirement for parties to launch rallies immediately. “August 19 is the date fixed by INEC for all parties to start the presidential and National Assembly campaign. There is no law that we must start on that day. The only thing is, no political party is permitted to start ahead of the day.

“The party is coming up with a comprehensive and well-thought-out nationwide campaign schedule after necessary consultation with critical stakeholders and affected candidates. There is no law that says we must start on Wednesday,” he said.

The official campaign window forms a major milestone in INEC’s revised timetable for the 2027 General Election. Following legislative updates under the Electoral Act framework, key electoral activities have been scheduled, with August 19, 2026 fixed for the official commencement of Presidential and National Assembly election campaigns, while the commencement of Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election campaigns is slated for September 9, 2026.

The electoral umpire also fixed January 16, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, while Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls will hold on February 6, 2027.

According to electoral guidelines, all public political campaigns must cease 24 hours before Election Day. While opposition parties and candidates are expected to mobilise immediately, the APC’s upcoming release will detail its national rallies, regional flag-offs, and candidate tours across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.