Why Adeleke won again in Osun

By Dayo Johnson

OSOGBO — FOR the second time in four years, the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, lost a governorship election in Osun State.

Read Also: Adeleke’s camp to Keyamo: ‘There is no agreement’ with Tinubu

Its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji polled 444,815 votes, which was 66,252 votes less than the 511,067 garnered by Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, who won his re-election in style, according official results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday morning. The victory makes Adeleke twice lucky in three attempts and the second person to be re-elected in the state after Engr Rauf Aregbesola.

Adeleke, who in 2022 ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, beat then incumbent APC Governor, Gboyega Oyetola. He polled 403,371 votes and won 17 councils compared to Oyetola’s 375,027 votes and 13 councils.

Oyetola had earlier in 2018 beaten Adeleke in a very tight race after a supplementary poll. He scored 255,505 votes while Adeleke got 255,023 votes. The tightness of the 2018 race prepared the grounds for the 2022 exercise and impacted yesterday’s poll in which Oyetola and his camp fought against Adeleke’s reported defection to the APC and threw their weight behind Oyebamiji.

Indeed, Oyebamiji’s 444,815 votes are the highest scored by any APC candidate in Osun but they were too few to stop Adeleke, who emerged tops in an election that arguably recorded the highest voters’ turnout in Nigeria in recent times. No fewer than 52 per cent of the 1.9 million voters who collected their permanent voters cards, PVCs, took part in the balloting.

A galaxy of factors paved the way for APC’s loss and Accord party’s victory, which threw indigenes of Osun into jubilation, last night.

The factors include division in the APC; Governor Adeleke’s regular payment of salaries, which the APC governments of Aregbesola and Oyetola had problems in paying; support of former deputy governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore in Ife axis; support of music star, David Adeleke (Davido); security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who delivered on their duties. The electoral commission uploaded results on its portal promptly.

An excited Governor Adeleke, while reacting to his victory, urged other contestants to accept the outcome of the election, saying there should be “no victor, no vanquished” in the contest.

Following the outcome of the election, the APC said it will study the results before taking its next line of action.

How Adeleke won

While Adeleke scored 511,067 votes, Oyebamiji polled 444,815 votes, while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored 17,180 votes.

The governor secured his victory by sweeping 19 out of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state, while Oyebamiji captured 11 council areas.

The incumbent governor recorded massive numbers in Osogbo (36,480 votes), Ede North (35,427 votes), and Ede South (26,188 votes).

He also floored Oyebamiji in competitive zones like Iwo LGA and won the polling unit of former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who had ‘backed’ the APC candidate but secretly worked for Adeleke.

The APC candidate, however, performed strongest in councils such as Irewole (29,972 votes), Olorunda (24,671 votes), and Ilesa East (16,208 votes).

He also managed victories at the polling unit of APC founding interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

How division within APC gave way to Accord victory

Despite its structure and popularity in the state, the APC lost the contest due to in-fighting.

In addition, the party did not properly integrate the current National Secretary, Dr Ajibola Basiru and his Alubarika group into the main fold of the party.

The Ileri-Oluwa group dominated the entire structure at the expense of every other group.

The National Secretary operated from his Alubarika group office, while others patronised the Ileri-Oluwa House, just as another group rallied round the party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal at the party secretariat.

The division that permeated the party in the build up to the governorship primary, remained with it till the election last Saturday.

Jubilation in Adeleke’s hometown

The streets of Ede North and Ede South LGAs of the state erupted into jubilation as residents commended INEC for conducting a credible and peaceful governorship election.

The residents said the electoral process was generally orderly and transparent in spite of some political violence recorded.

Ede environs witnessed people dancing and jubilating after the electoral umpire declared Governor Adeleke, who hails from the area, as winner.

No victor, no vanquished — Adeleke

Speaking after his victory, Governor Adeleke dedicated it to the people of Osun State, describing it as “a victory for democracy” and said there should be “no victor, no vanquished” in the contest.

He specifically commended President Bola Tinubu for his role in ensuring a peaceful and credible election in the state.

His words: “I want to seize this opportunity to thank Mr. President. Mr. President has called me and he has congratulated me. Thank you, Mr. President, for making sure democracy lives on, because you fought for it.”

The governor urged other contestants to accept the outcome of the election and congratulate the people of the state for their peaceful conduct.

Plans for second term

On his second term plans, Adeleke said his vision is to transform Osun “from a civil service-dependent state into an industrial hub, with development spread across the state.

His words: “This administration remains committed to building an industrialised Osun State where development reaches every part of the state.

“I feel great. First of all, I thank God Almighty for what has happened. It’s a victory for democracy in Nigeria and a victory for the people of Osun State that stood by me.

“They said ‘Imole, you have done a lot for us’ in terms of agriculture, infrastructure, improving our education and so forth. This is Osun people saying thank you.

Adeleke, Keyamo clash over support for Tinubu

Also in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme last night, Governor Adeleke said he was supporting President Tinubu for a second term in office because he is a Yoruba man and not because of any agreement.

He was reacting to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who had earlier while congratulating him on his victory in the same programme, reminded the governor that ‘’agreement is agreement.’’

Adeleke said: “No, I did not reach an agreement with Mr President. My support is just based on Mr President being a Yoruba man and his projects. And I believe that all the federal roads that he has started, I want to encourage him not to forget Osun too,” Adeleke said.

He added that many federal roads link Osun with other parts of the country, urging the President to extend his development projects to the state.

“I feel like, since a Yoruba man has won for the first time, maybe I will give him another chance to develop his reforms,” he said.

Adeleke also indicated that he would be willing to work with political allies of the President in Osun State, provided their activities were in support of Tinubu.

We’re studying results, says APC

On its part, the APC in a statement by its Director of Media and Information, Mr Kola Olabisi, stated that the party leadership was currently studying the results of the governorship election in each of the 332 wards across the state, with a view to exploring further allowed constitutional steps within the window of opportunity.

Olabisi said: “We are not unaware of the fact that election is a process which begins at the registration of the voters through the primary election to the election proper which extends to the Tribunal, the Appeal Court and terminates at the Supreme Court.

“An election cannot be said to have been concluded without having explored all these constitutionally allowed legal opportunities to correct anomalies observed in the process of the election as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2026 as amended.

“We commend the steadfastness, sagacity and loyalty of the numerous members and supporters of our party for their contributions in getting to this juncture in the political history of the state.

“We make bold to state categorically that as a progressive party, which is founded on the unalloyed principle of the rule of law, fairness and justice, we shall not hesitate without further delay to explore the window allowed by the extant Electoral Act after the due consultation with the team of our lawyers based on their professional advice.

“The new development is a beauty of democracy with reference to INEC’s declared governorship election results in the state which would not propel us to deviate from embracing the culture of the rule of law.”

While appealing to members of the party to remain calm and go about their businesses lawfully, he urged the police to be on alert to rescue members of the party, who have become victims of molestation by members of the ruling party.

“As a result of the foregoing, we are imploring our ever loyal members and supporters to remain cool and calm while they carry on with their businesses and refuse to respond to any provocative action or inaction from any of the members of the ruling party across the state,’’ he said.

Oyebamiji, Salaam keep mum

Efforts to get reactions from the APC candidate, Mr Oyebamiji and his ADC counterpart, Mr Najeem Salaam proved abortive as they kept sealed lips on the outcome of Saturday’s contest.

Winner and losers

The exercise, however, produced winners and losers.

During the electioneering campaigns, leaders and stakeholders threw their weight behind their respective candidates.

Davido

Popular Afrobeats artist, David Adeleke, known as Davido, is considered a winner.

Davido, who served as the Chairman of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council, played a pivotal role in rallying the youth vote and keeping pressure on electoral transparency.

He rallied behind his uncle and his social influence to pull support for the governor.

Ataoja of Osogbo

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Laaroye is another winner of the contest.

The Osogbo monarch had pitched his tent behind the governor during the campaigns citing developmental projects and local governance achievements.

Dupe Adeleke-Sanni

The governor’s elder sister, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, had been troubled as many stakeholders within and outside the Accord Party.

They pointed fingers at her, saying she might be the reason behind Governor Adeleke’s fall.

Her resilience and doggedness to ensure that the governor succeeds attracted enemies to her.

At the end, she walked closely behind her brother till he succeeded.

Civil servants

Civil servants in Osun State had declared their support for the governor’s reelection bid, highlighting his commitment to workers’ welfare and improved conditions.

During a town hall meeting, the Head of Service described Adeleke as a “humble, diligent, and worker-friendly leader” who has consistently prioritized the welfare of civil servants since taking office.

The workers also noted significant achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other people-centered programmes, which have earned him the confidence of the state’s workforce.

Losers:

Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, is considered a loser in the contest.

Some APC stalwarts were not happy with the way he carried on with the campaigns.

The leaders accused the minister of sidelining them during the campaigns.

Oyinlola

Former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who fell out with Governor Adeleke, decided to throw his weight behind Oyebamiji a few weeks before the election.

Oyinlola, who said he had no regrets about backing Oyebamiji, said the governor failed to consult him before leaving the PDP. He also accused the governor of concentrating major government projects in his hometown of Ede.

Aregbesola

The former governor did not just lose in his local government but also lost his ward and unit to his former party, the APC.

The outcome of the election further exposed the dwindling political fortunes of Aregbesola in Ilesa and in Osogbo, the state capital where he used to command cult-like followership.

Najeem Salaam

The two-term former speaker is also another loser as the election result exposed his lack of reach in the political dynamics of the state.

His closest ally, Ogbeni Aregbesola’s declining influence reflected also in Najeem’s scores in the number of votes he garnered even in his hometown.

Your victory confirms Osun people’s confidence in you, Tinubu tells Adeleke

Congratulating Adeleke on his victory, President Tinubu said the governor’s victory confirms the confidence the people of the state have in him.

The President also said Adeleke’s re-election is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in the country under the APC administration.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said: “I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirms the confidence the people of Osun State have in him.

“I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years. Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made in the election.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture. The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land.”

He commended INEC and the security agencies for conducting a peaceful and transparent election that produced a clear winner.

Osun people have spoken with courage, clarity – Peter Obi

Similarly, Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, congratulated Governor Adeleke, noting that the people of the state have spoken with clarity and courage.

Obi, who took to his X handle, said, Adeleke has earned the people’s renewed confidence and been entrusted once again with their mandate.

The former Anambra State governor, in a statement, titled ‘Osun: When the people stand, democracy wins’, said: “I warmly congratulate Governor Adeleke on his re-election and the good people of Osun State on this important democratic victory.

“They – Osun people – have spoken with courage and clarity, reaffirming that the power to choose their leaders belongs to the people. Through his commitment to the people, compassion for their needs, and the strength of his work and achievements in office, Governor @AAdeleke_01 has earned their renewed confidence and been entrusted once again with their mandate.

“I particularly commend the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate. Their vigilance and determination demonstrate that when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness.

“The lesson from Osun is clear: democracy is strongest when citizens are alert, conscious of their civic responsibility, and determined to ensure that their votes count. Every genuine vote must be respected, and every lawful mandate must be protected.

“This is also a clarion call as we approach 2027. Nigerians must remain informed, participate actively, vote, and protect their votes. The Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship; therefore, they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions.’’

Osun poll, litmus test for 2027 – Donald Duke

Former governor of Cross River State and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Donald Duke, also congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election, describing the outcome of the August 15 governorship election as a significant litmus test for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Duke, in a congratulatory statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Emeka Okparagu, on Sunday, said Adeleke’s victory demonstrated that the electorate could still make its choice through the ballot box.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, winner after he polled 511,067 votes, defeating his closest challenger, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 445,815 votes.

Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured victory in 11.

Duke said the result represented the will of the Osun electorate and congratulated Adeleke on securing another four-year mandate.

“The people of Osun spoke with their vote and Nigerians heard them loud and clear. The people rewarded Governor Adeleke for his commitment to serving his people,” he said.

He said the opposition could only mount a credible challenge to the ruling party by building a broad-based political alliance anchored on a common purpose and the national interest.

Duke urged opposition leaders to look beyond their individual political ambitions and recognise that unity remained critical to changing the political balance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said opposition politicians must “sink their differences, ego and ambition” and come together, stressing that fragmentation would only strengthen the ruling party.

Federal might couldn’t stop Adeleke’s victory – Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared that the “sheer display of federal might” could not override the will of the people of Osun State, as he congratulated Governor Adeleke on his re-election.

The governor, in a congratulatory message, described Adeleke’s victory as a triumph for democracy and the people of Osun State.

He added that the outcome of the governorship election had once again demonstrated that the electorate retained the ultimate power in a democratic system.

Makinde said: “I congratulate my brother and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election for another term.

“This victory is a reward for his hard work and the delivery of good governance, and, as they say, the reward for hard work is more work.

“The results of the election proved again that the people reserve absolute power in a democracy and that their movement will always triumph over all other considerations.

“The voters in Osun State have taught politicians a lesson that the rule of the people and their willpower will always out-muscle the rule of politics.

“When politicians resort to all sorts of underhand tactics and enter a win it all cost mode not minding the survival of democracy or the rule of law, then the people will put them in check.”

Nigerians have paid APC in advance, balance due in 2027 — PDP

On its part, the PDP, described Governor Adeleke’s victory as an ‘advance payment’ by Nigerians against the APC, declaring that the balance would come in the 2027 general elections.

The party said the Osun result was a warning that Nigerians could still resist political pressure and defend their votes, but cautioned that the battle for the integrity of the ballot would become even more important as the 2027 elections approached.

The position was contained in two separate statements signed by the party’s Interim National Working Committee, Mr Ini Ememobong, and National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jungudo Haruna Mohammed.

While Ememobong focused on the wider political implications of the election and alleged institutional interference, Jungudo congratulated Adeleke and urged political actors to put the interests of Osun above partisan considerations.

“Overall, the result from Osun is an advance payment by Nigerians against the APC, the balance will come in 2027,” Ememobong said.

He, however, said the people of Osun resisted the alleged machinations and ensured that the ballot prevailed.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, also congratulated Governor Adeleke on his re-election, saying the verdict of the people of Osun “must be respected without equivocation and their mandate regarded as sacrosanct.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, urged Adeleke to receive the renewed mandate “with humility and an abiding sense of responsibility.”

Omololu said: “The mandate is not a political trophy, but a solemn covenant with the entire people of Osun State.

“He must, therefore, govern with fairness, inclusiveness and fidelity to the public good, transcending partisan considerations in the larger interest of the State.”

Trace vote buying funds, prosecute culprits, SERAP tells agencies

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has called on INEC, EFCC and ICPC to jointly investigate allegations of vote-buying, voter intimidation, violence and illegal election financing in the Osun governorship election.

SERAP, in a petition by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged the three agencies to conduct a “transparent, urgent and coordinated” probe.

The group wants the agencies to trace the sources of funds allegedly used for vote-buying and identify those who “provided, authorised, distributed, financed or facilitated the offences.

SERAP also asked them to preserve and examine banking records, mobile-money transactions, telecoms data, CCTV footage, polling-unit records and other digital evidence.

It said: “A joint investigation would ensure coordinated examination of the electoral, financial and criminal dimensions of the reported violations.

“These measures are important not only for accountability for the Osun election but also for preventing recurrence and safeguarding the integrity of the 2027 general elections.”

Yiaga Africa seeks improvement on BVAS operation

Following the successful completion of Saturday’s governorship, an election observation organisation, Yiaga Africa, has commended voters in the State for their resilience.

Addressing journalists while presenting its post election report, the Chairperson of the organisation, Dr Asmau Maikudi, flanked by its Executive Director, Samson Itodo, said the Osun election has showed that INEC can meet a high operational standard, apply the Electoral Act 2026 and transmit results transparently when the election is well resourced and closely watched.

She, however, tasked the electoral body to replicate the same action across the 176,000 polling units and 36 states in 2027, without the concentration of attention and resources a single-state election attracts.

Maikudi said: “Osun demonstrates that INEC can meet a high operational standard, apply the Electoral Act 2026 and transmit results transparently when the election is well resourced and closely watched. That performance now has to be reproduced across 176,000 polling units and 36 states in 2027, without the concentration of attention and resources a single-state election attracts.’’

IReV functionality enhances poll transparency — CSO

On its part, a civil society organization, has lauded the commission for the effective functionality of IReV.

The Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, an INEC accredited CSO observers, said the timely transmission of results to the IReV bolster confidence in voters and enhance the poll’s credibility.

Addressing newsmen after the declaration of the results in Osogbo on Sunday, the team lead, Mr Kunle Yusuf, disclosed that its observers across the 30 local government council areas report early deployment of materials and personnel by the electoral body.

Meetings between religious leaders and President Tinubu are standard democratic practice. However, controversy surrounding this Catholic Bishops’ meeting caused widespread confusion. The true priority is whether these dialogues solve poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and bad governance, rather than conflicting media coverage. Religious leaders must maintain independence as moral agents, supporting beneficial state policies while firmly condemning harmful ones. — Oloko G. Arinola, Conspiracy theorist

Religious meetings with government are fine for addressing Nigerian struggles and urging leader accountability. However, conflicting post-meeting narratives cause public confusion and raise serious transparency questions. Church and state must remain separate. Religious leaders should focus on advocating for justice, peace, and welfare. They must avoid political alignment to maintain strict independence and effectively hold power accountable. — Aloefuna C. Michael, Journalist

Conflicting narratives from Catholic Bishops and the Presidency harm transparency. Dialogue with government is crucial, but Nigerians deserve clear, consistent communication. Misaligned official statements erode public trust, making citizens doubt if leaders accurately represent their concerns. To remain credible moral voices, religious leaders must ensure honesty. Transparency is essential; people need truth about what was discussed. — Sanni Omowonuola, Voice actor & PR manager

Tinubu’s meeting with Catholic Bishops highlights a deeper crisis: Nigerian youth are losing hope amid harsh economic realities. Many graduates find no opportunities to succeed honestly. Beyond economic reforms, government must actively create jobs and support businesses, while religious bodies foster integrity and leadership. Rebuilding our economy and morals requires both character building and tangible opportunities. — Chima S. James, Biochemist and Clergyman

The Catholic Bishops’ meeting with President Tinubu rightly highlighted insecurity, high living costs, and poor governance. However, conflicting statements from both sides created massive confusion, underscoring the urgent need for absolute transparency. Religious leaders must engage while maintaining total independence to speak truth to power. Ultimately, real progress depends on bringing tangible change to ordinary Nigerians. — Tony-Okafor Favour, Entrepreneur

Catholic engagement with Nigeria’s government is timely amid severe economic hardships. However, post-meeting conflicting interpretations raise massive credibility concerns. Future dialogues must remain fully transparent. Bishops must fearlessly advocate for ordinary citizens, maintaining strict independence to praise good policies and criticize harmful ones. Ultimately, the true goal is tangible, positive change for Nigerians, not political control. — Emmanuel C. Kenudi, Admin Assistant

Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Shina Abubakar, Luminous Jannamike, Adeola Badru & Efe Onodjae also contributed to this report.

Vanguard News