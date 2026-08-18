Angelique Kidjo to become first African musician to get Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Angélique Kidjo performs on stage during An Evening With Angelique Kidjo at Grammy Museum on August 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by Alison Buck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, becoming the first African musician and first Black African to be recognized on the famed boulevard.

Born in Benin, the artist has built an international career spanning more than 40 years and was once dubbed “Africa’s premier diva” by Time magazine.

“Angelique Kidjo’s extraordinary artistry and global influence have inspired audiences across generations and continents,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a news release.

“We are proud to honor her as the first African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her remarkable contributions to music and culture around the world.”

The 66-year-old musician will be accompanied by Oscar-nominated American actor Willem Dafoe and record producer Harvey Mason Jr at the ceremony on Tuesday morning.

“I may be the first African female singer to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but I am convinced that I will not be the last,” Kidjo told AFP when her Hollywood star was announced last year.

“Many others will follow, and that fills my heart with joy,” she said at the time.

AFP