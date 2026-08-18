Nasarawa electoral commissioner dumps APC for SDP

Dr. Samuel Tsebe, a member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

Tsebe, a former member representing Akwanga South Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga on Monday.

Tsebe said he resigned from the party to pursue his political ambitions and serve the nation.

The NASIEC commissioner disclosed that he had addressed his resignation letter to the APC Chairman of his ward, Akwanga West Electoral Ward.

He said that he resigned from the party on personal grounds and had defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“This is to pursue my future political ambition in order to serve my people, my community and the nation at large,” he said.

The former lawmaker expressed appreciation to the APC and its leadership for the opportunity to serve in various capacities while in the party.

He also drummed up support for the SDP’s victory in the 2027 general elections.