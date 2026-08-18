Nigerian newspapers review: How 24 firms control over 70% of Nigeria’s stock market

Stock Market

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with how 24 firms control over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s stock market.

Another headline features the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying internal wrangling caused its defeat in the governorship election in Osun State.

Vanguard also reports that President Bola Tinubu congratulated former military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) on his 85th birthday, saying no leader has impacted Nigeria as the former head of state.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with concerns as cost-of-living pressure lingers despite easing inflation.

The Punch reports that 31 states of the federation have spent N252 billion on security in six months.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the APC, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and others have received the nod from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to begin campaigns.

Vanguard News