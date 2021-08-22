By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood beautiful screen goddess, Tonto Dikeh, who calls herself a king, has reacted to a leaked audio of her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri‘s affair with another woman. King Tonto, who seems undisturbed by the revelation, bragged about her sexiness.

This, she did along with a beautiful picture on Instagram recently.

“MY NAME IS KING….Even my body is gonna thank me this year for being the best that happened to it…I am sexy and I know it,” The sexy mother of one wrote.

A few days back, an alleged audio of Tontolet’s lover, who is a politician, trended on social media. In the audio, Prince, in a conversation with an acquaintance, spoke about how he slept with another woman in his backyard.

Tonto Dikeh, probably trying to show the world that she was unperturbed by the audio leak, revealed that she knows she has a sexy body, and that was all that matters to her.

